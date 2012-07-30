DialingCode.com Announces New Website to Provide Huge Database of Dialing Codes and Country Codes

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- The new website DialingCode.com is seeing user traffic doubling every month as thousands of users access the website for dialing codes and country codes for countries around the world. The new website provides a simple interface to automatically generate the dialing codes, country codes and area codes necessary to make international calls from and to every region, country and city in the world.



As the world becomes a smaller place day by day, millions of people around the world are finding the need to contact friends, family and business contacts in other parts of the world. With every region, country and city in the world possessing different dialing codes and country codes, things can get very confusing very fast for international calls. Most recently, thousands of callers have been turning to the new website DialingCode.com to quickly and simply obtain the dialing codes, exit codes and country codes they need for calling abroad. “Our objective was to create a simple interface that allowed anyone to automatically obtain the dialing codes, country codes and area codes to make their international calls,” said a DialingCode.com spokesperson.



Many people do not realize that when they want to call a phone number in another country, they must have an exit code to dial out of their country. The exit code is also referred to as the IDD code (International Direct Dialing) or ISD code. Secondly, they will need what is called a country code to dial in to the destination country where their call is going. Lastly, they need the area code that applies to the part of the country (usually a city or province) they are calling. It is only then that the phone number that they have can be input to complete the call.



DialingCode.com presents users with a search box containing a convenient pull-down menu of every country. They merely select the country from which they are placing the call and they are automatically presented with the proper exit code. They then select the destination country from a second pull-down menu, which automatically gives them the relevant country code. They can further select the area within the country that they wish to call for the area code. “We’ve seen the user base doubling each month so far with phenomenal feedback from users letting us know that it is far superior to other websites that they have tried,” said the DialingCode.com spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://www.dialingcode.com



About DialingCode.com

The website provides visitors with the simplest interface to find how to dial from anywhere in the world to anywhere in the world. Users can simply select their country of origin, the country they are dialing as well as the city from convenient pull-down menus, and they are automatically presented with the relevant dialing code, country code and area code to make their international call. The website allows users to find what they need quicker than with similar websites.