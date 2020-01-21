Dialysis Access Treatment Devices Market Overview and Industry Trends by Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Global dialysis access treatment devices market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of hypertension and rising demand for cost- effective dialysis is the factor for the market growth.



The dialysis access treatment devices report deals with the new business challenges and investment research that includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. The research and analysis mainly comprises of competitive study, production information analysis, applications, and region-wise analysis, competitor landscape, consumption and revenue study, cost structure analysis, price evaluation and revenue analysis to 2026. Dialysis access treatment devices industry report aids in assessing production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this report.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dialysis access treatment devices market are NIPRO, Rockwell Medical, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., GIA Medical, KAWASUMI LABORATORIES. INC., NxStage Medical, Inc., AngioDynamics., Baxter., Texas Instruments Incorporated., DaVita Inc., Diaverum., Teleflex, CVS Health, Home Dialysis Central, Quanta Dialysis Technologies, Dialifegroup.com, JMS Co.Ltd., Henry Schein, Inc., Covestro AG, Fresenius Medical Care and others.



Key Developments in the Market:



In January 2019, Fresenius Medical Care announced the launch of their new 4008A dialysis machine so that they can improve the dialysis treatment. This new device will decrease the cost of healthcare system and also provide high handling and safety standards. The main aim of the launch is to meet the demand of the patients who need better treatment.

In June 2017, Baxter International Inc., announced the launch of updated version of their AK 98 hemodialysis (HD) system. This new system will offer two- way IT connectivity so that they can meet the demand for patient with lower weight and can also decrease the timing between the sessions. It will also provide high performance as it is equipped with THERANOVA for HDx. The main aim of the launch is to help the operator to reduce the problem related to the hemodialysis.



Competitive Analysis:



Global dialysis access treatment devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dialysis access treatment devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Market Drivers



Growing aging population is driving the market growth

Increasing cases of renal disorders and hypertension among population will also propel market growth

Technological advancement and development in medical industry will also drive the growth of this market

Rising healthcare expenditure will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Growing awareness among population about dialysis enhances the market growth

Increasing number of chronic kidney disease will propel the growth of the market



Market Restraints



High cost of dialysis equipment will restrain the market

Availability of the dialysis substitute in the market will also hamper the market growth

Increasing concern associated with the product recall will also restrict the growth of this market



Segmentation: Global Dialysis Access Treatment Devices Market



By Treatment



Home Haemodialysis

Short Daily Home Hemodialysis

Nocturnal Home Hemodialysis

Conventional Home Hemodialysis

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis



By Types of Dialysis Membrane



Synthetic High-flux Membranes

Unmodified Cellulose Low-flux Membranes



By Renal Products



Blood Tubing Set and Accessories

Dialysis Machine

Hemofilter

Endotoxin Retention Filter

Dialyzer

Arterial Venous



By Disease Condition



Acute

Chronic



By End-User



Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Research Laboratories

Dialysis Centers

Clinics



By Application



Serum and Blood Treatment

Virus Purification

Salt Removal

Drug Binding Studies

Buffer Exchange

Other Applications



By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



