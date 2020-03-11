Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- The Global " Dialyzer Market 2020 " value to steadily rise to an impressive US$ 13,707.2 mn by the end of 2026 from US$ 9344.7 mn in 2018, as chronic kidney diseases show an upward trend. Valuable insights into this market have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled "Dialyzer Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Flux Type (High-flux, Low-Flux), By Usage Type (Disposable, Reusable), By End User (Dialysis Centers and Hospitals, Home Healthcare), and Geography Forecast till 2026".



Leading Players operating in the Dialyzer Market are:



Asahi Kasei Corporation

Toray Medical

Baxter

Nipro Corporation

Nikkiso



The report provides a comprehensive market analysis and studies the major factors driving it. Dialysis is a line of treatment that is taken when one's kidneys are unable to function properly or have failed completely. The kidneys are responsible for filtering blood by discarding excess fluid and waste from the body. If they fail, dialysis is the most highly recommended treatment since it uses a machine that replicates most of the functions of the kidneys. Dialyzer are artificial filters that contain fine fibres that are hollow with microscopic holes in the walls. When the special dialysis fluid is passed through the filter, it soaks the fibres and the blood passes through the hollow fibre.



Segmentation:



By Flux Type



High-flux

Low-Flux

By Usage Type



Disposable

Reusable

By End User



Dialysis Centers and Hospitals

Home Healthcare

By Geography



North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Rising Adoption of Hemodialysis to Boost the Market



Hemodialysis is the most common type of dialysis that is performed in case of kidney failure. The global Dialyzer market is expected to grow substantially as there is a growing need for hemodialysis. Increasing instances of diabetes, cancer, obesity, and hypertension are also expected to elevate the market potential of hemodialysis as these diseases are closely associated with end-stage renal disorders.



To support the growing demand, it is expected that parallel healthcare infrastructure will be developed which will additional boost to the global Dialyzer market in the coming decade. Formulating insurance policies that have attractive reimbursement provisions regarding dialysis will also play a key role in market growth in the forecast period.



