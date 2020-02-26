Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- The global "dialyzers market" is estimated to exhibit significant growth owing to rising incidence of chronic renal failures especially among aged people. Fortune Business Insights has published this information in a report, titled "Dialyzers Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Flux Type (High-flux, Low-Flux), By Usage Type (Disposable, Reusable), By End User (Dialysis Centers and Hospitals, Home Healthcare), and Geography Forecast till 2026,". According to the report, the dialyzers market was accounted for a value of US$ 9344.7 in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 13707.2 Mn by 2026. The global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights reports that disposable dialyzers accounted for a maximum share in the global dialyzers market in 2018.



Key Players Operating in The Dialyzers Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

- Nipro Medical Corporation

- Baxter International Inc.

- Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

- Fresenius Medical Care Asia-Pacific

- B. Braun Group

- B. Braun Medical Inc. (US)

- JMS Medical Co. Ltd.

- Toray Medical Co., Ltd.

- Asahi Kasei Corporation



Rising Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities Asia Pacific



Among regions, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global dialyzers market on account of rising healthcare expenditure and improving healthcare infrastructure. Also, rising medical tourism in Asia Pacific is aiding to the expansion of the dialyzers market. The adoption of hemodialysis machines is likely to rise in developing countries in response to favorable environmental conditions. Trailing Asia Pacific, North America is anticipated to be the second-leading region as per revenue during the forecast period between 2018 and 2026. The growth of the market in this region is attributable to advanced healthcare infrastructure and rising prevalence of end-stage renal disorders (ESRD).



Growing Incidence of Hypertension and Diabetes to Aid Expansion



"The rising incidence of chronic disorders such as hypertension and diabetes is likely to bolster the growth of the dialyzers market," stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. "Governments are increasingly funding improved services and products in dialysis, which in turn, is driving the market," he added. The high cost associated with kidney transplantation is fueling demand for dialyzers as patients consider dialysis the most convenient treatment option. The shortfall of kidney donors across the world is impelling patients to prefer dialysis rather than kidney transplantation. As per the study on kidney transplantation conducted by the NHS Blood and Transplant, around 4,757 patients in the U.K. were on waiting list for kidney transplantation in 2018.



Dialyzers Market Segmentation:



By Flux Type

- High-flux

- Low-Flux

By Usage Type

- Disposable

- Reusable

By End User

- Dialysis Centers and Hospitals

- Home Healthcare

By Geography

- North America (USA and Canada)

- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



