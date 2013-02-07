diAmano Chocolate Announces Easy Gifts for Valentine's Day with New Line of Specialty Chocolates

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- With Valentines Day right around the corner diAmano Chocolate is setting out to make gift giving easy this year. The Atlanta chocolate company has rolled out a host of products perfect for Valentine’s Day gift giving and aims to be the one-stop-shop for unique, personalized, and truly decadent Valentine gift novelties and baskets.



For 2013 diAmano is offering a wide variety of traditional Valentine’s Day Gifts. Owners Craig & Sheree D’Egidio believe a Valentine basket filled to the brim with a variety of chocolates and other delights is the perfect way to say I love you to a significant other, friend or family member.



Valentine’s Day Selections

Selections include a wide variety of heart-shaped chocolates and heart shaped boxes, long-stem solid chocolate roses in all colors, chocolate teddy bears, prisoner of love assortments, as well as chocolate handcuffs, chocolate body paints & powders, and fresh-dipped chocolate covered strawberries.



Specialty Chocolates

diAmano very recently has developed a line of specialty chocolates ranging infusing ingredients such as sea salt, hazelnut, blueberry, cherry, chipotle, ancho powder, peanut butter in variations of dark chocolate and milk chocolate.



Also introduced are a new line of truffle products in strawberry balsamic, creamy coconut pie, chili habanero, and cherry cheese blintz.



About diAmano Chocolate

diAmano Chocolate in Atlanta specializes in producing top-quality chocolate confections that are made fresh daily. diAmano makes all of their confections “by hand with love” on site at their family owned and operated location in Sandy Springs.



Products include artisan-crafted chocolate including ganache filled chocolate truffles, butter toffee, chocolate bark, chocolate covered pretzels, chocolate covered strawberries, and thousands of specialty chocolate molds as well as adult novelty molds.



diAmano of Chocolate in Atlanta fame also offers personalization of chocolate products and can create one of a kind specialty chocolates while you wait or with special orders.



diAmano chocolates are available for order online and diAmano ships it’s chocolate delights nationwide or for local delivery in Atlanta.



For more information please visit: http://diamanofinechocolates.com



Contact:

Craig D`Egidio

diAmano Chocolate

1100 Hammond Drive Northeast,

Atlanta, GA 30328

Phone: (770) 730-9770

Email: contact@diamanofinechocolates.com

http://diamanofinechocolates.com