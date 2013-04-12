diAmano Chocolate Unveils Exclusive Georgia Peach Chocolate Egg

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Since 2002, diAmano Chocolate in Sandy Springs, GA has specialized in handmade Easter chocolates of all shapes and sizes. As of the award winning candy stores in Atlanta – this year, they are proud to introduce their exclusive Georgia Peach Chocolate Egg.



This generously portioned three-dimensional chocolate egg is hand decorated on the outside with stripes, swirls, or polka dots, while one side of the interior is lined with fresh roasted pecans, and the other side is lined with glaceed peaches, both of which are then drizzled with delicious milk chocolate.



“Since Georgia is called the Peach State and also known for its pecans” said co-owner Sheree D’Egidio, “we thought this would be the perfect combination for chocolate stores unique Georgia-themed Easter egg.” diAmano Chocolate of Atlanta also make traditional chocolate eggs that are filled with peanut butter, coconut, or fruit and nut Buttercream, but this year they are getting a bit “eggs-treme”.



Unique amongst chocolate stores in Atlanta – diAmano offers a very wide array of custom made chocolate in an array of artistic variations. In addition to filled chocolate eggs, diAmano Chocolate also has a vast array of chocolate bunnies to choose from.



Whether it’s a 12” overall-wearing Farmer Bunny, a 10” bouquet-bearing Floral Bunny, or a 3” big-eared Sitting Bunny, made in milk chocolate or dark chocolate, solid or hollow, the Atlanta store offers shopping online or in their Sandy Springs retail boutique.



Click here to see the video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6urL39Niwm8



About diAmano Chocolate of Atlanta

Opened August 28, 2002 in Sandy Springs, diAmano Chocolate started out as part of a chocolate franchise, and in 2012 storeowners Craig and Sheree D’Egidio decided to pursue their own independent chocolate business, and re-brand as diAmano Chocolate of Atlanta.



Background:

“We came up with the name diAmano based on the Italian adjectives ‘di a mano: of hand’ and ‘di amano: of love’ and created our own word called diAmano: by hand with love. We feel that since everything we do is handcrafted with care and attention, that this name embodies who we are and what we stand for,” said owner Craig D’Egidio. “We still hand dip all of our chocolates, unlike many other chocolate shops, and continue creating our own recipes for fresh made truffles and a variety of specialty confections. In addition, we also offer over 1,000 different customized shapes to make memorable impressions, for both personal and professional gifts.”



As the only Kosher-dairy certified chocolate maker in Atlanta, diAmano Chocolate prepares all of their mouthwatering chocolate creations with only the finest ingredients. Their artisan-crafted repertoire includes classic ganache-filled chocolate truffles, incredible butter toffee, chocolate bark, chocolate covered pretzels, chocolate covered strawberries, thousands of specialty chocolate molds, allergy options, edible rice paper, corporate gift baskets, and custom chocolate logos.



Visit http://www.diamanochocolate.com for more information.



