Diameter Signaling Control Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Diameter signaling controllers are used to lessen diameter traffic congestion and allow signaling and control plane within the networks. Some of the factors such as technological improvements and congestion of network traffic are forcing operators to utilize diameter signaling controllers for efficiently managing and scaling data traffic.



Some of the major factors responsible for increase in data signaling traffic is growing use of mobile broadband networks, new communication devices, smart phones, and other mobile applications like gaming and social networking apps. Even the battery saving gadgets can drive signaling every time when they activate mobile phones, thus adding to the signaling traffic congestion. Many small companies and medium sized players are emerging in diameter signaling control market and this market is expected to take shape by the end of 2012.



Currently, North America is the largest consumer of diameter signaling controllers as there are large number of mobile broadband users. Asia Pacific market is rapidly booming with rising number of broadband users and technological developments in diameter signaling control industry.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation Based on Application



- Centralized Routing

- Traffic Management

- Load Balancing



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments and major geographies. Major geographies analyzed under this research report are



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



This report provides complete analysis of current industry trends, growth drivers, restraints, market structure, and market projections for near future. It also includes analysis of recent technological developments, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of top industry players. This research report provides review of micro and macro factors significant from point of view of new entrants and existing market players along with detailed value chain analysis.



Market Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Acme Packet, Alcatel-Lucent, Alepo, Amdocs, Aricent, Comptel, F5 Networks, Intellinet, Openet, Tekelec, Traffix, and others.



