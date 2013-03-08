Diamond Auction Starting from a Dollar at Jewelry Room

Honolulu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- The ladies are going crazy over the $1 diamond auction at Jewelry Room, but it shouldn’t be just the ladies who should be pulling their hair out because of such a great offer. Men too, who are planning to propose to the love of their lives should also take advantage of the opportunity.



The available products from Jewelry Room are so extensive that there is just so much to choose from. Though diamonds are very popular to most women, not all women love them, some women prefer other precious stones like turquoise, pearl, and ruby, to mention a few. All these are available in the website for bidding starting from a dollar!



For women, who are looking for a more affordable rate, taking a chance at the bidding activity is a great way to get the jewelry that she wants in a way that she could save more money, depending whether others will bid on the jewelry. Of course, it’s no fun without a little competition, vying the way to bid for the jewelry that a woman wants can be exhilarating and the taste of victory at the end is just ecstatic.



Men may have a better opportunity getting an engagement ring here. If they know their woman enough then they would get the jewelry that would suit her personality and aesthetic taste. Although to be certain, diamonds are always winners when it comes to this sort of situations and will almost never fail a groom to be. One can always log onto the website to know about the exciting features http://www.jewelryroom.com/



About Jewelry Room

Jewelry Room has been around close to a decade now and have been actively involved in several online auction companies. They have a wide array of jewelry ranging from 14 karat gold, 10 karat gold, and sterling silver 925. Their diamonds and gemstones are 100% natural unless stated otherwise.



For more information and media related inquiries, please contact:



Kevin Chan

Contact Phone: 808-9223499

Contact Email: help@jewelryroom.com

Website: http://www.jewelryroom.com/

Complete Address: R. T. Overseas 1188 Bishop Street, Unit 1107, Century Square Honolulu, Hawaii 96813,USA

Zip Code: 96813