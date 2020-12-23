Diamond Bur Market to See Stunning Growth: Horico, Komet Dental, NTI

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Global Diamond Bur Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Diamond Burs are utilized majorly in drilling and finishing and for grinding in the material-removing procedure. The diamond burs create cleaner cuts and high polish than any other burs. It is considered as a grit. Diamond burs are considered as finer grit with high polish and finish and highly suits for heavy material removal. The standard diamond burs are reusable and it sterilizes before utilizing in another procedure. The disposable diamond burs are majorly designed for single-use and it is not reusable in any other procedure.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Number of Dental Issues Including Dental Aesthetics Is Driving the Industry

- Rising Consumer Awareness among the People to Maintain Their Teeth Shape



Market Trend

- High Adoption of Advanced Technologies, Dentistry Techniques, and Cutting-Edge Research



Restraints

- Scarcity of Skilled Dental Professional in Developing Regions

- High Cost Associated With Diamond Burs



Opportunities

- The Increasing Number of Dental Schools and Dentists in Emerging Regions Is One of the Rising Reasons

- Growing Awareness of Dental Health Is Enhancing the Adoption of Equipment Such As Dental Burs



Challenges

- Rising Number of Challenges Faced By the People Who Used Burs in Their Daily Routine



The Diamond Bur market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Diamond Bur Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Diamond Bur Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Diamond Bur Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Diamond Bur Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Diamond Bur Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Single-Use, Multi-Use), Application (High-Speed Air Driven Hand Pieces, Slow Bending Hand Pieces, Slow Straight Hand Pieces), Features (High Cutting Precision, Accurate Shank Tolerance, Long-Lasting, High-Quality Performance))

5.1 Global Diamond Bur Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Diamond Bur Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Diamond Bur Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Diamond Bur Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Diamond Bur Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



