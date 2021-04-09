New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The global Diamond Coatings Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 7.7% from USD 2.04 billion in 2019 to USD 3.68 billion in 2027. Diamond coatings have garnered a tremendous amount of attention owing to their electrical, mechanical, and optical properties.



Benefits such as a low coefficient of friction, high thermal conductivity, exceptional wear properties, and maximum surface hardness are increasing the demand for these coatings. Diamond coatings provide an excellent solution for a wide range of surface performance issues. The application of diamond coatings is rising significantly in several industry verticals, owing to their versatile nature. Diamond-coated components offer many performance and economic benefits.



Diamond-coated tools are best known for their low friction coefficient and exceptional hardness. These tools are being adopted for precision dressing, high-precision cutting, cutting tools, and grinding. These versatile properties of diamond coatings will increase its demand from several end-user industries, including electronics, mechanical, industrial, medical, and automotive, which will fuel the diamond coatings market growth in the coming years.



The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Availability of cheap labor and accessible and economical raw materials are encouraging foreign investment which is propelling market growth. Countries such as Taiwan, China, and India are attracting foreign investment due to their strengthening economy.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Diamond Coatings market and profiled in the report are:



D-Coat GmbH, Element Six, Blue Wave Semiconductors, JCS Technologies PTE Ltd., SP3 Diamond Technologies, Oerlikon Balzers, Crystallume Corporation, Diamond Product Solutions, Advanced Diamond Technologies, and United Protective Technologies, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Technology Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Physical Vapor Deposition



Substrate Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Metal

Ceramic

Composite

Others



End-Use Industry Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Electronics

Mechanical

Industrial

Automotive

Medical

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Diamond Coatings market and its competitive landscape.



