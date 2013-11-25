Diamond Herpanacine of PA Announces 24th Anniversary of Herpanacine

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Diamond Herpanacine of PA is pleased to announce the 24th anniversary of its nationally and internationally recognized supplement, Herpanacine. The award-winning supplement was introduced to the world during November of 1989 and has grown in popularity throughout natural health markets around the world. The supplement was recently chosen for Better Nutrition Magazine’s Best of Beauty Award for Best Skin Supplement five years in a row.



“We are proud to have offered such a great product for the past 24 years,” a Diamond Herpanacine of PA representative said. “We are also pleased that word of how great the product is, reached to an international level, with customers purchasing the product from across the globe. We look forward to 24 more years of success with the Herpanacine Skin Support System.”



24 years ago, Herpanacine was developed by a Philadelphia Naturopathic Physician, Dr. Wayne Diamond. The supplement has been so effective over the years because it is composed of powerful, natural ingredients that support the function of the body from inside to outside.



Recommended by natural health experts for over two decades, Herpanacine has been featured in such well-respected natural health reference books as Prescription for Nutritional Healing and Health Healing, both which have been read by millions of readers throughout the world.



In its 24 years of being on the market, many customers have left positive reviews, expressing their positive experience using the supplement. "All signs of my condition have disappeared. I was taking four to six a day in the beginning. Now that all is clear, two a day is sufficient along with vitamins. Thanks for starting me on this!!" — Theresa C. of Waterbury, Connecticut.



About Diamond Herpanacine of PA

Since 1990, Diamond Herpanacine of PA has been committed to the goal of bringing customers healthy, natural solutions for their real-life problems. Offering this support has proven over the years to help build the health and well-being of clients worldwide. Diamond Herpanacine of PA was awarded with the Best of Supplements Award from Better Nutrition, for several years running in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.



Researched and carefully developed by Dr. Wayne Diamond, these powerful holistic formulas offer many benefits to a healthier lifestyle. Dr. Diamond’s alternative medicine formulas are made from the highest quality ingredients and manufactured under the strictest standards in an FDA licensed facility.



For more information, please visit http://www.diamondformulas.com.