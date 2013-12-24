Diamond Herpanacine of PA Announces Sale of Healthy Horizons Multivitamin This January

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Diamond Herpanacine of PA, an award-winning supplement nutrition company, is pleased to announce the sale of their popular Healthy Horizons multivitamin this January. Healthy Horizons features a new and improved formula that includes natural Vitamin E and Alpha Lipoic Acid. The new formula aids the fight against stress and works to improve the immune system. On the website, the supplement company is currently offering a 30-day supply (90 caplets) for the low price of $17.99. Customers interested in purchasing Healthy Horizons can request a free brochure or sample of the product. For more information, please call 888-467-4200.



The nutritional supplement, which is to be taken daily, is formulated to improve the overall well-being of people who do not receive their daily nutritional allowance from food alone. When taking the multivitamin, the body receives a proper dose of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and nutrients that is needed to keep it functioning throughout the day.



Stress is the main target of this popular nutritional supplement. With the start of a new year, individuals can face stressful times in their life. Healthy Horizons is packed with B-complex vitamins and vitamin C to give the immune system a boost. It is recommended that individuals take Healthy Horizons in the morning, so their immune system is prepared to fight stress.



To ensure the body replenishes itself with vitamin E and C, Healthy Horizon features one of the most powerful metabolic antioxidants in the world known as Alpha Lipoic Acid. This antioxidant protects the body’s cells, which also aids in the fight against stress. By purchasing a monthly supply of Healthy Horizon, customers will be investing in their health and daily nutrition.



About Diamond Herpanacine of PA

Since 1990, Diamond Herpanacine of PA has been committed to the goal of bringing customers healthy, natural solutions for their real-life problems. Offering this support has proven over the years to help build the health and well-being of clients worldwide. Diamond Herpanacine of PA was awarded with the Best of Supplements Award from Better Nutrition, for several years running in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.



Researched and carefully developed by Dr. Wayne Diamond, these powerful holistic formulas offer many benefits to a healthier lifestyle. Dr. Diamond’s alternative medicine formulas are made from the highest quality ingredients and manufactured under the strictest standards in an FDA licensed facility.



For more information, please visit www.diamondformulas.com.