Diamond Herpanacine of PA Announces Two Products Have Been Nominated for Best Supplement Award

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Diamond Herpanacine of PA, producers of herbal skin, anti-aging, anti-stress and brain supplements, is pleased to announce that Herpanacine Skin Support and DiamondMIND Targeted Mind Enhancer were both nominated for the Best of Supplement Award in Better Nutrition Magazine for 2013. The company is currently awaiting the voting results, which should be announced in October.



Herpanacine Skin Support is nominated in the Hair, Skin and Nail Health category. This product has been one of the cornerstones of the company’s success over the past 23 years, keeping the tradition of high-quality alternative medicine alive for customers around the world. This product is used by people as a healthy alternative to get to the root of skin issues. Herpanacine Skin Support has successfully proven its efficacy to people throughout the world seeking an answer to their skin problems. The product is able to work so effectively because it cleanses the different layers of the skin, balancing the central nervous system and eliminating the skin of unhealthy toxins. Diamond Herpanacine of PA is very proud to have this product nominated for the Best of Supplement Award. While Herpanacine is not an anti-stress supplement, it does have stress balancing ingredients to address the stress factor of a skin outbreak. Healthy Horizons Stress Fighting Mega-Mineral Multi was also formulated to go along with it.



DiamondMIND Targeted Mind Enhancer was nominated in the Brain Health Category. This supplement brings along mental strength support that is needed to perform everyday duties such as attend school, go to work, follow through with relationships and much more. Customers turn to DiamondMIND to support optimal mental performance by nourishing their minds with a comprehensive blend of proven ingredients. Diamond Herpanacine of PA is also proud to have this product nominated this year.



About Diamond Herpanacine of PA

Since 1990, Diamond Herpanacine of PA has been committed to the goal of bringing customers healthy, natural solutions for their real-life problems. Offering this support has proven over the years to help build the health and well-being of clients worldwide. Diamond Herpanacine of PA was awarded with the Best of Supplements Award from Better Nutrition, for several years running in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.



Researched and carefully developed by Dr. Wayne Diamond, these powerful holistic formulas offer many benefits to a healthier lifestyle. Dr. Diamond’s alternative medicine formulas are made from the highest quality ingredients and manufactured under the strictest standards in an FDA licensed facility.



For more information, please visit www.diamondformulas.com.