Diamond Herpanacine of PA Announces Video Showcasing Client's Success with Acne Product

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Diamond Herpanacine of PA, makers of anti aging herbal remedies and anti-stress supplements, has reached new found success with results from their popular product Herpanacine Skin Support. Television personality, Larry Manetti, provided Diamond Herpanacine of PA with a positive video testimonial attributing the disappearance of his acne condition to Herpanacine Skin Support. The former co-star of Magnum P.I. is pleased to have cleared up his acne which had troubled him for many years.



“This problem was able to solve a problem, a problem I’ve dealt with every day of my life, when I was a teenager,” Manetti said. “Since I was a kid, I’ve always had skin problems and was always self-conscious of the way I looked. I was always looking for a solution to have healthy and clear skin and have found it in Herpanacine Skin Support,” he added.



“The day that I discovered Herpanacine, I was shocked. I had almost given up hope. Herpanacine has been voted the number one skin supplement, five times in a row. It not only helps maintain a healthy beautiful skin, it strengthens your immune system,” he added. Like Mr. Manetti, many other customers stand behind this product.



Customers in need of a skin support system that can support their immune system and keep their skin looking beautiful can do so knowing that Herpanacine Skin Support is all natural. The supplement is designed to clean out toxins from within the body by detoxing the blood and the liver. Around for over 20 years, Herpanacine is safe for all ages. Customers interested in purchasing a bottle of Herpanacine, or any other product including an anti stress supplement, can contact the company directing by calling 888-467-4200.



About Diamond Herpanacine of PA

Since 1990, Diamond Herpanacine of PA has been committed to the goal of bringing customers healthy, natural solutions for their real-life problems. Offering this support has proven over the years to help build the health and well-being of clients worldwide. Diamond Herpanacine of PA was awarded with the Best of Supplements Award from Better Nutrition, for several years running in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.



Researched and carefully developed by Dr. Wayne Diamond, these powerful holistic formulas offer many benefits to a healthier lifestyle. Dr. Diamond’s alternative medicine formulas are made from the highest quality ingredients and manufactured under the strictest standards in an FDA licensed facility.



For more information, please visit http://www.diamondformulas.com.