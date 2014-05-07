Diamond Herpanacine of PA Introduces Customer Testimonials to Website

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Diamond Herpanacine of PA is pleased to introduce customer testimonials to their newly-designed website. Celebrating 24 years of success, the company is letting their customers do the talking for them. People who are new to Herpanacine Skin Support, and interested in learning about rosacea or psoriasis treatment methods, can hear why customers have been turning to Diamond Herpanacine of Pa for over 24 years. Voted the #1 Skin Supplement numerous times, Herpanacine Skin Support offers immune boosting and blood cleansing support, due to high-quality ingredients.



The customer testimonials featured on the newly-designed website represent positive stories from people who was interested in a rosacea treatment, or other alternative method to combat their personal health issues. Susan P., of Springfield, PA, has been using Herpanacine Skin Support since 2007. After experiencing negative effects from other products, Susan turned to Herpanacine to help the skin condition she had developed in her mid-forties. After reaching out to a Diamond Herpanacine of PA representative, Susan took the time to thank the company for answering all of her questions.



“Thank you for your wisdom and concern. Herpanacine did get rid of my flare up and now it is the first thing I reach for in the morning,” said Susan.



“The changes in my skin are amazing! In addition, I was also told to add Diamond Étern-L into my supplement regimen, which I did and also love. Thank you for such tremendous products and your dedication to my health.”



Herpanacine Skin Support is available for people of all ages and addresses different triggers of a skin outbreak. For more information, please call 888-467-4200 to speak with a company representative.



About Diamond Herpanacine of PA

Since 1990, Diamond Herpanacine of PA has been committed to the goal of bringing customers healthy, natural solutions for their real-life problems. Offering this support has proven over the years to help build the health and well-being of clients worldwide.



Researched and carefully developed by Dr. Wayne Diamond, these powerful holistic formulas offer many benefits to a healthier lifestyle. Dr. Diamond’s alternative medicine formulas are made from the highest quality ingredients and manufactured under the strictest standards in an FDA licensed facility.



For more information, please visit http://www.diamondformulas.com.