Diamond Herpanacine of PA Now Offering Red Hot Savings Throughout July 2013

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Diamond Herpanacine of PA, creators of natural formulas for alternative medicine, is pleased to announce new “red hot” savings for July 2013, during the 23rd annual Summer Stock Up Sale. With low prices, customers can stock up on their favorite natural remedy and alternative medicine products. The Summer Stock Up Sale is the only time during the year that Dr. Diamond's vitamin formulas go on sale including the award winning Herpanacine Skin Support, DiamondMIND Targeted Mind Enhancer, Diamond Etern-L Internal Anti-Aging Formula, Diamond Eye Health and Healthy Horizons Stress Fighting Mega-Mineral Multi. Prices are slashed anywhere from $5 to $10 per item. Simply call (888) 467-4200 to order or visit the company’s website.



Over the years, many satisfied customers of Diamond Herpanacine of PA have shared their success stories with one another, describing how the alternative medicine products changed their lives for the better. One satisfied customer, Maria T. of Avalon, Indiana, suffered from horrible skin problems for many years. Tired of her skin oozing and bleeding from the condition, Maria decided to use Herpanacine. After a month and a half of using the treatment, her skin problems went away. “As a manager of a GNC store I see products come and go... but I stand behind Herpanacine 110%,” she said. “Thank you for giving me my skin back. I can't wait to try the other products in the line."



Individuals interested in seeing how people have been positively affected by the company’s products can easily access their testimonial page by visiting the website. From reading the stories, individuals can decide if the products are right for them. Diamond Herpanacine of PA offers acne remedies, brain supplements, cold sore treatment, rosacea treatment, natural remedies for herpes, mind supplements, vitamins, and much more.



About Diamond Herpanacine of PA

Since 1990, Diamond Herpanacine of PA has been committed to the goal of bringing customers healthy, natural solutions for their real-life problems. Offering this support has proven over the years to help build the health and well-being of clients worldwide. Diamond Herpanacine Associates was awarded with the Best of Supplements Award from Better Nutrition, for two years running in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.



Researched and carefully developed by Dr. Wayne Diamond, these powerful holistic formulas offer many benefits to a healthier lifestyle. Dr. Diamond’s alternative medicine formulas are made from the highest quality ingredients and manufactured under the strictest standards in an FDA licensed facility.



For more information, please visit www.diamondformulas.com.