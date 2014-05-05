Diamond Housing Associates Helps Set the Tone for Long Term Business Growth

San Bernardino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Businesses, both big and small need networking. While online networking channels provide comfort and convenience, they are not the most productive. Business associates have to meet in person in order to discuss business, invite new partners and in essence, take their business to a new level. This is the best way to go about networking, but, it is also apparently the most expensive. Diamond Housing Associates is here to lessen the burden so that business owners can redirect their energy and resources to building long lasting relationships.



What the company does is provide competitive rates on hotels, five star services and every other event where potential partners, suppliers and business participants meet and exchange their ideas. In other words, it is wholesale outlet for hotel arrangements catering to clients in US and Canada. The company has the right staff, the right equipment and the right protocols in place to help businesses meet potential business associates and not worry about spending a fortune in this pursuit.



Normally, businesses would have to dedicate a good chunk of their resources to make hotel arrangements for business purposes. They would not only have to spend money but, also allocate staff, time on the job which would result in additional expense. Diamond Housing Associates eliminates the need for this expense by extending its services that focus on creating the best customer experience for the clients.



Not just that, while the team on board locates the best accommodation in town, it also informs travelers on places to see and explore.



About Diamond Housing Associates

Diamond Housing Associates offers a one stop shop solution for all professional accommodation and corporate event needs. The company is experienced and equipped with an advanced setup to help make bookings by finding deals that fit best with the budget of the client. The company serves businesses both big and small and enjoys a wide network of partner services to give the best deal.



Personal executives representing the company are set on the task of helping customers experience the best accommodation and corporate facilities. To know more and to talk to a representative, please visit the following link at http://www.diamondhousing.net/



Media Contact

Diamond Housing Associates

Kevin Crowell, Corporate Travel Director

5731 Valerie Way.

San Bernardino, CA 92407

626.327.4690

http://www.DiamondHousing.net