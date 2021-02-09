New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The growth of the industry can be mainly attributed to the growing demand for diamond applications, in jewelry and construction, in emerging Asia-Pacific economies like India and China. The global Diamond market report is expected to help readers identify the products and services offered by this industry vertical. The vital parameters of the market help drive revenue growth and profitability. The research report draws focus on a plethora of market dynamics, including the key market drivers, opportunities, constraints, threats, challenges, and several industry-specific trends. Additionally, the study focuses on the downstream and upstream analysis of the leadingDiamond market players.



The report puts forward an exclusive assessment of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Diamond market. The viral outbreak has devastated the global business scenario, affecting the manufacturers and buyers involved in this industry negatively. The report thus discusses the unprecedented impact of the outbreak and the consequent lockdown restrictions on the global market. Furthermore, the report is intended to offer essential details about the growth-inducing factors, shortcomings, threats, and lucrative opportunities available for all the vendors and companies participating in this industry.



Competitive Overview:



The global Diamond industry is highly consolidated due to the presence of several renowned companies that are keen on enhancing their market footprint. The leading companies functioning in the business sphere are profiled on the basis of their product portfolios, product differentiation, product price, quality, brand, etc. As per industry experts, the market players these days are increasingly shifting their focus towards product customization and effective customer interaction. Several varying operating patterns of these vendors, such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, have been depicted in this report. The leading vendors profiled in the report include De Beers, ALROSA, Rio-Tinto Diamonds, Debswana Diamond Company, Ltd, Dominion Diamond Corporation, Lucara, Petra Diamonds, Gem Diamonds, Anglo American PLC, and Rockwell Diamonds, among others.



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Diamond market based on the product, application, distribution channel, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Natural Diamond

Synthetic Diamond



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Jewelry & Ornaments

Industrial



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Traditional Channel

Online



Regions Covered in This Report:



· North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada)



· Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)



· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)



· Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Key highlights of the report:



1. The latest report based on the global Diamond market includes an elaborate list of the company profiles of the leading market players.



2. The report emphasizes various aspects, such as manufacturing/production capacity, sales, future expansion strategies, and technological capabilities of these market players.



3. The report emphasizes the primary application areas of the global market and therefore provides a precise account of the market to enable the interested readers to gain crucial insights into the global market mechanism.



4. The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Diamond market and includes expert opinions on the Diamond industry.



5. The report elucidates vital information about investors, stakeholders, policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and the leading companies operating in this market.



6. The report is inclusive of a detailed study of the intensely competitive landscape of the market.



7. Moreover, the report is intended to help the businesses engaged in this sector with effective decision-making and further provide them with helpful insights into the global market.



