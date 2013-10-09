Diamond Rings for Women Shop Announces Website Launch

Gouda, The Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Helping customers to make the leap toward buying fine jewelry complete with what movie icon Marilyn Monroe said was “a girl’s best friend” a new web store by the name of Diamond Rings for Women Shop has opened its virtual doors. It’s targeting USA costumers only and the launch of the site will enrapture visitors with diamonds at economical prices. Carl van den Bogaart, CEO of Diamond Rings for Women Shop recently spoke about the launch, “We understand that giving a diamond to someone who's very important to you is a special event. That's why we provide our customers with the best products at the best prices on the web. But that’s not all.”



The new website not only offers discounted jewelry they also provide their customers with the excellent information needful to buy a quality diamond ring at a manageable price. Offering a wide range of products the online shop is a convenient venue to make such a large purchase. “All our orders are one hundred percent secure since the buying process is handled by Amazon.com. It’s very important that your purchase is guaranteed 100%. With being a full Associate Partner of Amazon such is assured to our customers” added Van den Bogaart.



For more information visit http://www.diamondringsforwomenshop.com/ . To connect on Facebook click on http://www.facebook.com/diamondringsforwomenshop



CONTACT:

Carl van den Bogaart

+31650989228