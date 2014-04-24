Diamond Roofing Repair Announces New Business Model Targeting Repair Customers Only

Vallejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- According to industry statistics, the average 2200-2600 square foot roof can cost homeowners between $1,000 and $4,000 to completely replace on their own; professionals, on the other hand, charge between $2,000 and $8,500. Combined with the element of danger placed on the experience of homeowners tackling their own roofing job, it's no wonder experts recommend hiring contractors to do the job. In an effort to lower the cost for the average homeowner, Diamond Roofing Repair's spokesperson has announced they are devoting their entire business to the under $500 repair customer.



Says the company representative, "Everyone these days seems to want to sell you on a roofing replacement, but let's face it. That is a major investment for many people and unless you have unlimited funds, it can be quite difficult to come up with that kind of money. Instead, you can often simply have your roof repaired, instead. Why pay thousands of dollars right now, when for under $500 you can have your leak fixed and be high and dry once again?"



The novel idea for the local California roofing company focusing on Solana, Napa, Sonoma and Marin Counties is to provide simple roofing repairs for the average homeowner. "We're not the answer to all roofing problems; however, with nearly 40 years combined experience, we know a great deal about roofs. We are experts at handling flat roof repairs, leaks, regardless of whether it's the dry season or not, and most basic roof repairs. For both commercial and residential homes, we fix composition shingles, tar and gravel roofs as well as Plus Modified Bitumen (torch down) roofs.



The Diamond Roofing Repair Company spokesman goes on to explain why homeowners are better off hiring a professional to do the smaller repair jobs over doing it themselves, saying, "Even those people who have the tools and knowledge to take on roof repairs on their own can benefit from hiring contractors for the job, simply because it saves them the time and hassle. When you're dealing with a fast growing leak, you have to act quickly to save your home from further damage, plus you have a full-time job and family to look after. When you're that busy and have a full calendar yourself, it's not a simple task to drop everything and climb up on a ladder to find the leak and fix it. Hiring a company like ours who does this sort of thing day in and day out, with a guarantee of our services just makes sense."



About Diamond Roofing Repair

With 37 years of combined roofing experience, Diamond Roofing Repair focuses their entire business on the roofing repairs, leak and flat roof repairs. The company focuses their business in the Vallejo, Benicia, Napa, Petaluma, and San Rafael areas.