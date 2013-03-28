Diamond Scam Is Exposed in a New Video Released by Luxury Online Jewelry Store, Nue Diamonds

Logan, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- For decades, the slogan “Diamonds are Forever” has been used over and over in ads for jewelry stores, advising young couples that they should purchase an expensive diamond engagement ring that will last for generations. In addition, young men have been told to spend the equivalent of two months of their salary on the engagement ring.



Nue Diamonds, a leading luxury online jewelry store, disagrees with both of these notions. In a newly-released short video, the company, which specializes in man made diamonds, addresses what they feel is essentially a diamond scam of sorts. More specifically, Nue Diamonds challenges the popular slogan and explains what they feel the term “forever” really means.



Rather than pressuring grooms-to-be to spend thousands of dollars they probably do not have on a diamond engagement ring, the new video empowers couples, offering in-depth and interesting facts about the entire process.



“We do not wish to bankrupt the diamond industry, but we do want to clarify a few things about purchasing a diamond engagement ring,” said Julia McCarthy, Senior Marketing Manager of Nue Diamonds.



“With the video, we want to give couples a more educated view of what is possible when they look beyond the hype of most jewelry ads. Too often, both men and women have been led to believe that an engagement ring has to be a mined diamond, and they typically do not know that there are luxurious and beautiful alternatives that are also very affordable.”



Every time a couple is about to get engaged, Nue Diamonds sees it as a chance to educate them about mined diamonds versus lab created diamond alternatives, as well as why it is important to pay cash for the ring instead of putting it on a credit card.



“According to current research, the majority of engagement ring buyers purchase their rings with their credit cards or through in-store financing,” McCarthy said.



“In most cases, if these same consumers knew there was an incredible and affordable alternative to expensive mined diamonds, and that come in the exact same gold or platinum setting at a fraction of the cost, many grooms would think twice about buying a diamond.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Nue Diamonds is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website at any time; there, they can browse through the vast selection of beautiful diamond jewelry. By offering diamond alternatives that look and feel the same as mined diamonds but for far less money, Nue Diamonds is helping couples start their marriages on a solid financial footing.



About Nue Diamonds, Inc.

