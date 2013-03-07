Diamond Vault Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Direct diamond importer and jewelry manufacturer The Diamond Vault is currently marking the ten-year anniversary of its entrance into the Scottsdale-area diamond trade.



Its wholesale diamond operation has been in business since 1993, but it was ten years ago that the first showroom under the name “The Diamond Vault” was opened, immediately becoming one of the premier diamond jewelry stores in Scottsdale. The business has expanded over the years since then, with wholesale offices being opened in Chicago and New York, as well as a manufacturing facility in Israel. The company’s cutters and brokers now have over 50 years of combined experience, making The Diamond Vault one of the most respected local jewelry stores in the Phoenix valley area and beyond.



To access the full catalogue of products and services offered by The Diamond Vault, visit the website at http://www.diamond-vault.com/, or visit the showroom at 7119 E Shea Blvd, Suite 104, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 in the Bevmo! Center. You can telephone The Diamond Vault at (480) 948-8444 in Arizona or toll-free at (800) 704-6314, or e-mail the company at info@diamond-vault.com.



About The Diamond Vault

Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Diamond Vault specializes in the production and sale of certified, non-conflict diamonds, ranging from one to ten carats. It has an extensive collection of engagement and wedding rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and custom-designed pieces and offers free lifetime cleaning and maintenance of all their diamonds and jewelry. The Diamond Vault can also buy or repair old jewelry and watches, and offers free appraisals at any time for all items purchased from it.