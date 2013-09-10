Diamond Vision Announces New and Generous Promotion on Its iLASIK in NYC Procedure

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Diamond Vision, a medical facility that offers LASIK in NYC, New Jersey and Connecticut, has just announced a new and very generous promotion on its innovative iLASIK package. For people who are interested in having iLASIK NYC area Diamond Vision will take $2,000 off the regular price of its best refractive surgery package.



Dr. Steven Stetson, MD, the Medical Director of Diamond Vision, recently posted a blog on the Diamond Vision website that explains what sets iLASIK apart from traditional LASIK eye surgery.



According to Dr. Stetson, iLASIK involves using exclusively customized wavefront-guided VISX laser technology, which he said is the best the industry has to offer. The iLASIK procedure combines intralase bladeless flap technology, which results in outstanding visual outcomes as well as quicker and more accurate healing. Although some of his competitors also offer this type of LASIK eye surgery in New York, Dr. Stetson said the price that his clinic is offering—which in most cases is around 20 percent less than other locations—makes Diamond Vision the clear choice for the iLASIK procedure.



“With state of the art diagnostics, corneal strength testing that the other centers don't have, and award-winning surgeons, our value speaks for itself,” Dr. Stetson wrote, adding that those who would like to read more about the iLASIK procedure can click on a study that is attached to the blog. The study compares wavefront-guided VISX laser outcomes to its closest competitor.



“Remember, iLasik is more than just LASIK, it's a totally customized procedure, specific to you and your eyes alone, combined with the most precise bladeless laser flap technology money can buy.”



As Dr. Stetson noted, patients can rest assured that they are getting top-quality care at Diamond Vision. The facility was named by Forbes magazine as one of the Top 10 Lasik Practices in the Nation. In addition, the caring and experienced physicians and staff at Diamond Vision are committed to working with their patients as their vision needs change over time. In addition to iLASIK and LASIK surgery, Diamond Vision also offers cataract surgery and other procedures. As Dr. Stetson wrote, having continuity with a team of medical professionals that already knows their patients and their eyes is priceless.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Diamond Vision is welcome to visit the practice’s website; there, they can read more about iLASIK and the other procedures that are offered there, as well as testimonials from patients whose lives and eyesight changed for the better after undergoing a procedure at Diamond Vision.



About Diamond Vision

Since 2001, Diamond Vision, a team of talented and experienced professionals led for the last 8 years by Dr. Steven Stetson, have offered LASIK and laser eye surgery in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Before leading Diamond Vision, Dr. Stetson was chief of the prestigious U.S. Air Force Academy’s Laser Eye Surgery center, where he was honored to be the first surgeon in the Air Force to perform Lasik on active duty airmen. For more information, please visit http://www.diamondvision.com