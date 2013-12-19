New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Wedding bands with the great combination of glitter of diamonds and gleam of precious metals make the wedding more exquisite for the couple. WeddingBandsWorld has been one of the most renowned artisans providing a great blend of some of the most sought after diamond pieces and supremely crafted metals providing their clients jewel for their life. Their large selection of diamond and palladium wedding bands they stock have something to offer for every profile of customers that fits in their budget.



The Diamond wedding bands come in varied combinations with 14k and 18 gold, platinum and palladium. The classy design and perfect fit is what remains common across all their wedding bands whether it's a gold diamond combination or a palladium wedding band with satin finish.



The palladium wedding bands; http://www.weddingbandsworld.com/palladium-wedding-bands-rings -are also available in various forms like the plain palladium bands to the two stone wedding bands with the blend of palladium with gold or even more exquisite ones with diamond on it. They also provide the option to have personalized inscription on the band to make it indelible for the couples. Apart from the wedding bands, they also offer bands and ring sets for anniversaries and other special occasions.



About WeddingBandsWorld

WeddingBandsWorld designs and manufactures an exquisite selection of platinum, gold and Palladium wedding rings and wedding bands. It is located in the heart of the Diamond District in New York City. The company has a manufacturing facility that creates all the rings on WeddingBandsWorld.com. This facility allows it to provide high quality rings at affordable prices. WeddingBandsWorld.com is committed to the highest standard in manufacturing wedding rings.



For further information about Diamond Wedding Bands, please visit: http://www.weddingbandsworld.com/