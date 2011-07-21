Woman Finds Diamond Ring Inside Candle

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2011 -- There is something about scented candles that brings to mind images of serenity, relaxation and beauty. Candles give off a soft, soothing light and their delicate aromas can help keep a home smelling clean and fresh.



Diamond Candles, a soy candle company based in Durham, North Carolina, wants its customers to associate scented candles with one more thing: beautiful sparkling rings.



According to company co-founder Justin Winter, every single soy candle that Diamond Candles makes and sells contains a ring buried inside the wax. And these are not the type of rings you are likely to find inside a gumball machine—these are genuinely lovely rings that in some cases are worth a lot of money.



“Our candles contain a ring worth $10, $100, $1,000 or $5,000 in every earth friendly, all natural soy candle we make,” Winter said, adding that the founders of Diamond Candles were inspired by the buried ring idea because they wanted to make buying candles fun again.



“At the same time, we wanted to make an attractive and earth friendly candle that customers would be excited about having in their home,” he said.



The 21-ounce soy candles are available in a variety of fragrances that are sure to please every candle lover. Choices include things like Apple Slice, Cupcake, and Lavender Lemon. For customers who want the gentle glow of a candle without any aroma, a Scentless option is also available. The candles may be purchased individually for $24.95 or in sample packs of five pre-selected scents for $124.75. Orders may be placed through the company’s website.



Once a customer receives his or her order from Diamond Candles, the candles can be admired and enjoyed just like any other scented soy candle. The only difference is that as the candle burns down, people should watch carefully for the glittering of the hidden ring. Once the ring is spotted, customers should extinguish the candle and let it cool down before removing it. To determine its value, customers can have the ring appraised.



Winter said he is encouraging customers to upload to their Facebook page a photo or video of the rings they are finding inside the candles. This way, other people can enjoy seeing what types of lovely rings are hidden inside the scented soy wax.



