Diamondback Fitness 510IC Indoor Cycle Is Named as One of the Top Mid-Priced Spin Bikes by Exercise-Review-Site.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- A recent article from Exercise-Review-Site.com examined some of the top spin bikes in all price categories that people can buy in 2014, and one of the bikes that was recommended highly was the Diamondback Fitness 510IC Indoor Cycle.



This particular exercise bike has been on the market for a few years now, but it is still said to be one of the best spinning bikes on the market, according to this article.



Named as one of the top mid-priced spin bikes in 2014, this Diamondback Fitness 510IC model is said to be excellent value for money because it has many of the same features, and offers just as good a workout, as many of the top-of-the-range gym-standard bikes that cost at least twice as much money.



For instance, it offers 14 individual workout programs and gives people a wide-ranging and intense workout, if required, because there are 16 levels of electronically controlled resistance levels.



Furthermore this Diamondback Fitness spinning bike includes heart rate sensors, as well as a water bottle holder and a bright LCD display that indicates time, speed, distance, watts and pulse so that users can easily track their performance.



"The Diamondback Fitness 510IC Indoor Cycle may not be as expensive as some of the top-end spinning bikes, but it is still a very impressive machine that is perfect for home use," said an Exercise-Review-Site.com spokesman.



"It has multiple resistance levels and workout programs to satisfy even the fittest of athletes, and it is smooth and quiet in operation, whilst being a strong and very sturdy bike at the same time."



Anyone that would like to find out more about this Diamondback Fitness 510IC Indoor Cycle, or would like to check out some of the other spinning bicycles that were recommended for 2014, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2014/04/best-spinning-bikes-in-2014.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.