Diamonds by Design Offers High Quality Gems to Customers at Karen Jewellery Concierge

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Has one ever wished that One could have one's own personal jewellery concierge? Then meet Karen Lindley, the current owner of Diamonds by Design in Sydney, Australia.



Karen Lindley has worked has a gemmologist for more than 30 years. Karen knows what looks good – right down to the smallest detail. Karen is a perfectionist and works with her customers to ensure that they go away with an item of jewellery they can always cherish.



If One’ve ever brought a piece of jewellery that One realised just wasn’t they, or later realised that it really didn’t flatter one's style or go with One's overall image, then one need someone like Karen.



Karen can talk customers through the jewellery buying process and help them select the perfect gemstones. Whether one are looking for a diamond, an opal, gems or a pearl, Karen can use her expert eye to create to one the perfect piece.



With 30 years’ experience in the business, Karen can take a basic idea, present a customer with all of the available options, and then source the perfect gemstone. The company ethics of Diamonds by Design means that customers can be assured the gems will be sourced from conflict free zones; Karen believes strongly in ethical jewellery, so as well as presenting customers with some of the world’s most beautiful gems, the customer can be sure that the gems have come from an ethical source.



Whether one is looking for a diamond ring, and opal necklace, or a beautiful bracelet, Karen can find one the perfect piece.



About Diamonds by Design



Diamonds by Design is based in Sydney, Australia and is owned by Karen Lindley; Karen has more than 30 years’ experience as a gemmologist. At Diamonds by Design we offer our customers high quality gems at a reasonable price and customer satisfaction is our number one aim.



Contact:



For customer or email inquiries, contact:

P: (+61 2) 9232 1611

F: (+61 2) 9233 1315



Email: enquire@diamondsbydesign.com.au



Address:

Diamonds by Design

Suite 12, 5th Floor Dymocks Building

428 George Street, Sydney 2000

Australia



Social Media:

Find us on Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/DiamondsByDesignAustralia?ref=ts



Or on Twitter at:

https://twitter.com/GemsForYou