Diana & Dodi the Fairytale: Bold New Novel Provides Love Story & Happy Ending Millions of Diana Fans Wished For

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- 31st of August 1997 marks a poignant day in global history, as the day Diana Princess of Wales’s life was dramatically cut short at the age of thirty six. While young, the positive influence and admiration she achieved holds a special place not just in the history books, but in the hearts of millions who remember her as the People’s Princess.



Due to her sudden and unexpected passing, only the imagination can predict how her life may have continued. However, a vivid and compelling new book by California’s Frances Collins sheds light on the subject by taking a fictional biographical look at Diana’s life beyond August of 1997.



‘Diana & Dodi The Fairytale’ depicts the happy and fulfilled closure that Princess Diana truly deserved.



Synopsis:



Princess Diana (Diana Spencer) was a beautiful young lady, she was a real Princess and everyone loved her for her selfless acts of kindness and compassion.



Unfortunately, Diana embarked on a disastrous marriage, but wanted and looked for love in her life. She had a relationship with a lovely heart surgeon which would challenge her feelings and question her love once again.



Diana finally met a man who would love her deeply and forever. Together they would outwit the media, avoid a fatal car accident in Paris, and fall desperately in love.



That man was Dodi Al-Fayed.



As the author explains, her narrative was inspired by a deeply-personal admiration for Diana and her work.



“It saddened many that Diana never found true happiness, before her untimely death. Diana and Dodi The Fairytale, discovers the real, lovable and fun Diana who wanted; and finally found true love. The love and happiness she so deserved, wished for by all of her followers. For those who loved Diana, as I did, this is a must read,” says Collins, who was born in the United Kingdom.



Continuing, “However, my connection to the narrative has recently become even stronger. After writing to St. James’ Palace, I received a letter of thank you from the ‘Official Office of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and HRH Prince Henry of Wales’. Within the correspondence, it said, ‘Their Royal Highnesses are grateful to you for taking the trouble to bring your recent publication to their attention’. After putting a mention of this on Facebook– Prince William also ‘liked’ it!”



Collins was naturally delighted with the Princes’ kind words, believing her narrative is the life they wished their mother has experienced for real.



“I believe they were happy I had penned a happy ending for their mother, as they too would have wished for,” she adds.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, one reader commented that, “If only the real ending of Princess Diana and Dodi had been this way. I am thinking the author enjoyed writing this book and giving Diana a happy ending with the little daughter she wanted so badly. For being a fairytale in itself I enjoyed it very much. An enjoyable easy read. If you are a Diana fan you will enjoy this book.”



With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible. If the popularity of the book increases, a hard backed version may be produced.



‘Diana & Dodi The Fairytale’ is available now: http://amzn.to/17vSwoU



About the Author: Frances Collins

Frances Collins was born in the UK, and has also lived in New Zealand for many years. As a family, we recently relocated to California to support our son’s junior golf talent, and where I chose to complete my Diana book having found some spare time.



I have largely worked in the Information Technology field for many years, but have also loved to write. I believe I have finally found my passion, and I hope to continue writing. My next project is to create a number of short stories for children, focusing on a specific character; and which is currently under development.