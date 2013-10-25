Diane + Mike Introduces Candid Wedding Photography Blog

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Full-time photographers with experience covering weddings, Diane + Mike have introduced a new blog to their website. The blog showcases their Calgary wedding photography by highlighting different events where their work was a success. From an elopement in the woods to a reception in Banff, the full scope of talent is represented.



The blog provides a photographic journey that documents moments and emotions. Each wedding photographer Calgary natives have relied on has extensive experience and the blog is intended to represent the work which has been done and what clients can expect. Both Diane and Mike provide the photography at each event, giving clients full coverage and combined talent to guarantee lasting memories.



With each package, the wedding photographers Calgary couples hire provide an heirloom album, fully edited, high-resolution images, and begin with a complimentary engagement session. Clients also receive a print credit for use toward albums and wall prints. They can also order additional albums and time.



The Calgary wedding photographers include Diane, who has experience in journalism and is now an experienced wedding photographer. An artsy individual, Mike was introduced to photography by Diane and has been aided by a background in drama, allowing insight into people’s subtle expressions.



Diane + Mike can be contacted by simply filling out the contact form on their website, which includes space for wedding information. For more details on their services and more, plus the photographic blog, go to www.dianeandmike.ca



About Diane + Mike

Diane + Mike photograph weddings and portraits. The duo features Diane, a professional photographer and journalist, and Mike, a drama-centric artist able to capture expressions and moments. High-resolution albums are available after each session and flexible packages can be expanded with additional time and albums to meet clients’ requirements.