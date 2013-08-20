Diane + Mike Now Provide Wedding and Portrait Photography in Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Experts in Calgary wedding photography , Diane + Mike now offer their services to customers throughout the area. They are able to cover any event, whether it is for the arts or a wedding. The challenge of capturing an expression or movement is something both chase after to capture the most important moments.



For all looking for a wedding photographer Calgary is the place to look. Simplicity and honesty are the goal of the photos, so the moment lasts and retains its meaning for decades. Shoots can take place in the local area or at a specific destination.



In addition, Diane + Mike provide Canmore wedding photography and regularly serve clients in the Banff area. Both Diane and Mike attend and photograph during each session. Clients therefore receive the full range of talent and professionalism both have to offer.



A full package includes professionally edited, high resolution images. Clients retain all printing rights, plus receive an engagement session prior to the shoot, covered in the full cost. While a print credit towards wall prints and albums is included, upgrades are available too. Diane + Mike will spend more time or provide additional albums with an upgraded package.



The Alberta wedding photographer will cover a full day for $4495. Many couples, however, choose extras and spend more than the base price. Example photographs and a blog are available online. For more information, go to http://dianeandmike.ca



About Diane + Mike

Diane + Mike are full time photographers providing wedding, event, portrait, and other photography services out of Calgary, Alberta. The team works to capture moments and create lasting memories. Full-day packages are available and include high-resolution images, albums, and wall prints.