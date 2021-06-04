Diane Shawe Celebrity Hair Extensions Specialist Wins Two Prestigious Salon Awards 2020

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2021 -- Need a Hair Makeover Hair Extensions & Hair loss Specialist Salon received winners awards for the 'Best Salon for Hair Extensions' and 'Creative Image of the Year' 2020' at the Salon Awards.



Diane Shawe Signature & Celebrity Hair Extension Specialist and owner of Need a Hair Makeover Hair Extensions & Hair loss Specialist Salons was launched 4 years ago to help people with Hair Challenges by disguising thin hair, damaged hair, hereditary problems or bald patches caused by chemicals, alopecia illness or medical treatment.



Diane has trained over 4000 students worldwide through her Hair Extensions Training Academy since 2005 and is also the author of 'Getting Started in the Hair Extensions Business' and 'How hair Extensions are Sourced, treated and Graded' Her goal was always to launch a franchise business model and made the first stages of this by and selling her first Franchise just before the Covid 19 lockdown in March 2020 and has been patiently waiting to get things back on track.



Diane's initial excitement in selling her first franchise turned out to be a long drawn out waiting game but she still held out hope that both her and the franchisee would come out the other end unscathed, safe and still excited.



Need a Hair Makeover Hair Extension & Hair loss Specialist Salon became finalist in three categories



a) Best Customer Experience

b) Best Salon West Midlands and

c) Best Hair Extensions Salon



and Winners in two categories



a) Best Hair extension Salon and

b) Creative Image of the Year by Diane Shawe



They had to submit an essay, pictures, and videos, highlighting how their business was different to others in the county, to a panel of four judges.



Diane said: "We really do consider ourselves to be not only the best Hair Extensions and Hair loss Salon in the West Midlands but one of the best business opportunity for anyone wanting to open a specialist salon with impressive returns! She goes on further to say "Just being a finalist would have been a massive achievement, but to win two awards was amazing considering the year we have had!" about the awards she goes on further to say that "Usually, we would be invited to an awards ceremony for the announcement od the winners, but it was 2020 style – Champagne, pyjamas and Zoom!"



"We are so proud to receive these awards after months of uncertainty. Hopefully it will be one of many!"



About Need a Hair Makeover (NAHM Specialist Salon Franchise ltd) Would you like to own your own Hair Extensions & Hair loss Business?



Then you'll find a massive opportunity here at Need A Hair Makeover & Hair loss Franchise!



Were we will train you, Establish your Outlet, Promote you and Support your Business Enterprise under our Brand. For many people around the world, hair loss, caused by illness, medication or stress, thin or short hair that wont grow, heat or chemically damaged hair is a major problem.



The salons specialise in disguising hair challenges with a variety of non invasive hair makeover solutions for temporary, semi permanent or long term comfort.



Diane said "No matter who you are, your background, culture, age or gender, when you have problems with your hair, you want a non invasive quick solution to the problem, even those who just simple want a makeover for a wedding, special occasion, work or for personal reasons"



The main aims of Need a Hair Makeover & Hair loss Specialist Franchise Salons are to deliver the highest quality, the most innovative hair extensions techniques, hair loss treatments and disguises, hair care products and services to the maximum amount of people around the globe in a convenient, consistent, affordable, and enjoyable manner in our stylish salons.



The growing demand for applying bespoke high end human hair extensions and ultra high quality heat resistant synthetic hair and wigs across European Regions have created new opportunities for a new kind of specialist salons.



If your interested in investing in your own specialist salon in your region or booking a service visit our website https://www.needahairmakeoverfranchise.co.uk.



