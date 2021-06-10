Diane Wagenhals, Program Director for Lakeside Global Institute, Worldwide Leader in Trauma Training Will Be Featured on Living Strong: The Flip Side of Adversity

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- If you have not heard of Diane Wagenhals, well, there is no time like the present! She is an integral part of Lakeside Global Institute, a leader in Trauma Informed Approaches for children, schools, individuals, and organizations. Currently she leaves her mark daily on Lakeside's work through overseeing programming and authoring curriculum. She has authored over 35 courses and workshops. Diane has done groundbreaking work as an international speaker and adjunct instructor for Philadelphia University, authoring four courses for which students receive a Trauma Minor. As if that is not enough, she served as a fellow with Dr. Bruce Perry's Child Trauma Academy from 2010 through 2021, and lent her insightful and experienced voice to the Philadelphia ACEs Task Force.



Individual stories, a person's narrative, can be shattered as a result of unprocessed trauma. Listeners will be invited to learn about the power of our narratives and their importance in order to understand who we are, why we think and behave as we do, and how processing narratives can promote healing.



The Flip Side of Adversity's host, Dr. Veirdre Jackson built Living Strong Consulting's Trauma Informed Relational Coaching model around Diane's Steps of Growth framework. This Client centered model has transformed organizations in various parts of the United States and is the anchor healing approach in Dr. Jackson book, Fearless Conversations with a Limitless God. In our conversation, we will explore ways to incorporate the Steps of Growth in guiding narrative processing and contrast processing with solving. Listen, learn and engage in the secrets behind the healing power of processing.



We will share the specific processing skill of offering someone what Harville Hendrix calls a HUG: Hearing, Understanding and then Giving a statement to reflect what was heard and understood. We will conclude by offering messages of hope and the invitation for listeners to embrace the power they have to better understand themselves and what they need to gain personal clarity and insights in their own growth and healing.



The impact of trauma stretches farther and extends deeper than most individuals realize. Through the combined expertise of Dr. Veirdre Jackson and Diane Wagenhals, listeners will not be able to pull away from the experience! Listen directly on the Empowerment Channel on Voice America, or experience it LIVE: https://www.facebook.com/veirdre.jackson https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4019



