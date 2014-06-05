Diane's Beachwear Introduces Name Brand Swimwear Specials

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Diane's Beachwear offers great savings on name brand swimsuits and accessories with special offers in time for summer fun on favorite brands of bathing suits in multiple styles.



Diane's Beachwear is a website devoted to offering a wide range of high-quality swimwear. Now, Diane's Beachwear has been able to offer discounts on name brand swimwear including Acacia swimwear as seen at http://www.dianesbeachwear.com/shop-brands/ACACIA-SWIMWEAR-420/ through its summer sale. In addition, Diane's Beachwear still offers all of its quality swimwear throughout the website, including the most popular names in high-end fashions.



The summer sale at Diane's Beachwear features everything from Vitamin A swimwear as seen at http://www.dianesbeachwear.com/sale-swim/ to Maaji swimwear at http://www.dianesbeachwear.com/shop-brands/MAAJI-SWIMWEAR-398/ . These prices represent savings over the normal cost for quality swimwear offered by Diane's Beachwear for name brand mix-and-match suits and accessories.



Diane's Beachwear is the first in the industry to offer customers the ability to mix all sizes in tops and bottoms for a perfect fit. Mix and match separates make Diane's Beachwear a leader in fashion-forward swimwear for those who want a perfectly fitted swimsuit made from quality materials. Diane's Beachwear carries only the best name brands to ensure that customers receive the highest quality.



Whatever type of swimwear and accessories the family needs, there is a Diane's Beachwear store to provide it. With new sales on summer merchandise, everyone can look great and find a wonderfully well-fitted suit for any body type at a low price. For more information, see http://www.newswire.net/newsroom/pr/00082837-acacia-vitamin-a-maaji-swimwear.html



About Diane's Beachwear

In the spring of 1962, the first Diane's Beachwear shop was opened in Mickie's Swim Shop next to Manhattan Beach Pier. Since then, Diane's Beachwear has grown to incorporate three divisions, including Diane's Beachwear, Beach Fever and Bikini. All divisions carry quality merchandise and allow customers to meet their individualized beachwear needs with mix and match separates.



Contact:

Amelia Buffaloe

Grass Monkey

14520 Delta Lane #105// the Containers

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

562.415.1768

amelia@grassmonkeyholdings.com

http://www.dianesbeachwear.com