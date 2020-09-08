Diaper Market to Generate Revenue Worth $90.8 Billion by 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- The number of working women across the globe has been rising rapidly, as people are becoming more aware regarding equal rights and providing equal opportunities for both men and women. For example, as per the World Bank, between 1990 and 2013, the percentage of women in workforce increased by 4% in 60 nations. A number of women these days are trying to juggle both their personal and professional lives and in such a scenario any kind of help is important and welcome. Owing to this, the demand for diapers for babies has increased considerably over the past few years across various countries.



The rise in the disposable income of people is also a major contributor to the rapid growth of the baby diaper market, since a larger number of women can now afford products such as diapers easily. This has further paved way for the development of improved solutions such as biodegradable diapers, which are made from plant-based materials and do not contain any kind of plastics and harmful chemicals unlike conventional products. These diapers further provide protection against rashes and hence are being widely demanded across the globe.



In addition to this, hybrid diapers, which include reusable inserts, have also been introduced in the market recently. Also known as g-pants, hybrid diapers can absorb the waste output effectively and are disposable. The material that is utilized for making these diapers is breathable, comfortable, and soft, owing to which a number of women are now opting for these products. The demand for baby diapers is rapidly increasing in developing countries, as people are becoming more aware regarding the personal hygiene and have increased personal income to spend on such items.



Ascribed to all these factors, the global baby diaper market is expected to generate a revenue of $68.2 billion by 2022, progressing at a 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2016–2022). When product is taken into consideration, the market is divided into cloth, disposable, and others, among which, the disposable diaper division is predicted to account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period. Disposable diapers are further of two types, namely 2-part diapers and 1-part diapers, between which, the 2-part diaper classification held the major share of the market in 2015. The demand for these diapers is further projected to be higher in the coming years as well.



Geographically, North America is expected to emerge as a major baby diaper market during the forecast period, as per a study conducted by P&S Intelligence. This can majorly be ascribed to the rising number of working women and growing awareness regarding hygiene and cleanliness in the region. Other than this, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, which is primarily due to the rising disposable income of people, increasing birth rate, and surging awareness regarding sanitation in the region.



Hence, the demand for baby diapers is growing due to the rising number of working women and introduction of biodegradable diapers in the market.



