Baby Butz - Dancing With the Stars

Winnipeg, Manitoba -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2012 -- MAJDA Ficko is on a roll - the kind of roll most entrepreneurs can only dream of experiencing. In less than two months, the Winnipeg area entrepreneur has had her all-natural, Baby Butz diaper rash cream featured in celebrity gifting lounges at two major Hollywood events - the Golden Globes and the Oscars.



Majda has just recently returned from Los Angeles where she was one of the "proud" sponsors of the baby shower held for celebrity J.R. Martinez and his love Diana Jones.



J.R. Martinez, is a recent winner of “Dancing with the Stars” and a former actor on “All My Children” "And what an inspirational story he has himself!" says Ficko, "He is truly an amazing human being." Ficko said 35 to 40 guests, many of them celebrities, were invited to the shower, which was held at a Hollywood mansion and People magazine was there to cover the event.



The soon-to-be parents received many fabulous gifts along with the beautiful white rose and baby's breath arrangement with "Baby Butz" flowers. See inset photo.



Majda Ficko's company, Olen Cosmetics Corporation, that manufactures Baby Butz cream has just struck a deal with one of the country's largest supermarket chains - Canada Safeway- to have her product carried in all 250 of its Canadian stores and is currently in negotiations with two national drug store chains.