DiaperJunction.com Recognized for Its Mission for Greener Diapering with Two Awards

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- When you think of diapers, green is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. But at Diaper Junction, being green, eco-friendly and environmentally-friendly company is at the core of its business philosophy, and recently, the company was recognized for its earth-conscious and parent-friendly approach with two awards.



Monarch Bank honored Diaper Junction with its Top Flight Award, a $50,000 first-place award which recognizes businesses that have positively contributed to their local community. Diaper Junction earned the award after happy customers turned out in droves to vote for the company.



In a statement to Monarch, Diaper Junction pledged to use the award money to “increase brand presence in the marketplace and let consumers know there is a local cloth-diaper resource, which in turn will help keep consumer dollars in Hampton Roads and create more local jobs.”



The company also won recognition from the Hampton Roads-Virginia Beach community through a “Best of the Beach” award from the Virginia Beach newsletter, “The Virginian Pilot.” This is the second year Diaper Junction has earned the prestigious award, which also relies on customers to decide what business has offered the most to its community.



Since its founding a decade ago, Diaper Junction has grown from a home-based business run by cloth-diapering mom Bryana Guckin to both a brick-and-mortar store and a leading online retailer serving eco-conscious parents across the globe from its Virginia Beach headquarters. Despite its growth, Diaper Junction has never veered from its original goals of offering parents with earth-friendly diapers and lots of cloth diapering advice and support. In addition to its wide-ranging supply of diapers, accessories and supplies, Diaper Junction also prides itself on its stellar customer service, with helpful and knowledgeable representatives who are always on hand to answer questions and provide guidance in selecting the best diapers and accessories for your baby’s needs.



About Diaper Junction

Today, Diaper Junction is one of the most popular suppliers of environmentally-friendly cloth diapers, chemical-free diapers and accessories, both locally and on the worldwide web. To learn more about Diaper Junction and its eco-friendly cloth diapers, visit the Diaper Junction website at DiaperJunction.com.