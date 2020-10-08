Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The Diaphragm Pump market report recognizes the importance of investing in policies and processes to use trade as a tool for inclusive growth. Underlying this approach is a strategy to strengthen its export sectors and broaden the scope of the goods and services produced given the report's traditionally strong dependence on a narrow set of revenue-generating investment in the Diaphragm Pump Market. This report is a roadmap for Diaphragm Pump market exporters and policymakers to identify higher value-added products and markets with growth potential, as well as giving guidance to realize the opportunities and overcoming production challenges.



According to this study, over the next five years the Diaphragm Pump market will register a 13.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1080.2 million by 2025, from $ 648.9 million in 2019.



Top Key Market Competitors Covered in the report:



Dover, Flowserve, LEWA, Xylem, Grundfos, Alltech Dosieranlagen, Blue-White Industries, DEPAMU Pump Technology, EMEC, ProMinent Dosiertechnik, SEEPEX, SEKO, SPX, Verderair, Watson-Marlow Fluid technology, Pump Solutions, Tapflo



Industry News:



DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 15, 2020- Quattroflow, part of PSG® and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced it has extended its line of multiple- and single-use pumps with the introduction of the new Quattroflow™ QF2500 Quaternary Diaphragm Pump (the "QF2500 pump"). With a maximum flow rate of 2,500 lph (660 gph), the new QF2500 pump is ideally suited to meet the needs within demanding biopharma applications, including chromatography, TFF, virus filtration, sterile filtration and depth filtration.



Due to the growing demand for oil and gas, recovery in oil price, and the increasing number of onshore and offshore fields reaching their maturity, exploration and production activities are expected to make a shift toward deeper offshore regions, resulting in increasing offshore ultra-deepwater projects. This, in turn, is expected to drive the diaphragm pump market during the forecast period. Diaphragm pumps can handle highly viscous fluids, liquids with solid particles, hazardous materials or liquids that are mainly used in water treatment industry.



Asia-Pacific is witnessing huge economic growth, which has resulted in the development of industrial infrastructure. The industrial infrastructure in the region is witnessing growth with policy level focus for driving the industrial sector.



Segment by Types:



Air operated diaphragm pumps (AODD)

Electric driven diaphragm pumps (EODD)

Piston diaphragm pumps



Segment by Application:



Chemical

Food and beverage

Oil and gas

Pharmaceutical

Water treatment



The findings show that the country has a wealth of untapped export potential, particularly within North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other), and that realizing this potential can build competitiveness for future growth.



The Diaphragm Pump market also presents new analysis on opportunities for upgrading to transformed products, taking into account the existing export structure and available inputs. It analysis the current trade challenges that the market faces and provides guidance on targeted avenues for enhancing export growth, diversification, and product upgrading by moving towards higher value-added products within a value chain.



Highlights of the report:



- The Diaphragm Pump market helps to discover the market value in dollar terms that can be compared with actual expansion values in order to explore opportunities for additional growth across existing and new target markets.



-Developing a competitiveness strategy that focuses on diversifying its market and shifting to greater value addition in its products and services could place the market onto a more stable and sustainable development path with widespread benefits.



-Trade and Diaphragm Pump market access data are key in guiding and re-orienting policies towards the opportunities that promise the greatest benefits



-It ensures the widespread access to finance for global Diaphragm Pump market manufacturers, with improved connectivity to regional markets, and implementing an attractive and effective taxation system are overarching policies that will have a positive impact on the general business environment.



This research presents an example of how relevant data – complemented by information from local stakeholders – can inform the trade-related decision-making of policymakers and the private sector; by transforming raw data to trade and Diaphragm Pump market intelligence. It gives a balance between policies that promote the current market effect and an innovative approach that invests in new tradable products with higher value-added and impact.



The Diaphragm Pump market report provides design and implements an informed trade and development strategy. Enhancing trade competitiveness is not always straightforward. Accordingly, this report provides a customized analysis for product upgrading focused on export diversification.



