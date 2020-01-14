Diary of Good Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Ultimate Poster & Gratitude Book!

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- Diary of Good is a US based publishing startup that is taking the concept of expressing gratitude to the next level with its upcoming poster and gratitude book. The company has recently announced the launch of its new project called '100 Thank yous', and it has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



"In this upcoming poster and gratitude book, we will be publishing 100 Thank yous in 100 languages, and this is truly the first of its kind project in the world of make 100 publishing." Said Raj, the founder of Dairy of Good, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "Finding one simple thing to give thanks for, and writing it down, will start a chain reaction, and we are determined to start this chain reaction by publishing this gratitude book.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/diaryofgood/100-thank-yous and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the publication of 100 Thank yous project. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of $2,700. Furthermore, Diary of Good is offering the book and posters as rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Diary of Good

Diary of Good is an inspiring publishing startup for writing journals and posters. The company also aims to start an online diary in the future, and it is presently raising funds for its amazing new project on Kickstarter. This new project is called 100 Thank yous, and the publishing company aims at raising $2,700 for this project in this crowdfunding campaign.



Contact:



Contact Person: Rajendran Selvaraj

Company: Diary of Good

Country: United States

Email: diaryofgood@gmail.com

Website: www.diaryofgood.com