"DiaSorin S.p.A (DIA) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "DiaSorin S.p.A (DIA) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- DiaSorin S.p.A. (DiaSorin) is a medical device company. It undertakes the development and manufacture of reagents pertaining to in-vitro diagnostics and systems that enable automatic diagnostic investigation. Its major product offerings include radio immuno assays (RIA), enzyme linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) and chemiluminescent immuno assays (CLIA). The company also develops and distributes immune reagent kits for clinical diagnostics and equipment that are to be used in combination with reagents, to facilitate automatic diagnostic investigation. DiaSorin Group operates through 23 companies and five branches in Europe, the US, Central and South America and Asia. The company is headquartered at Saluggia, Vercelli, Italy.
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DiaSorin envisages building its position in the marketplace by focusing on major product groups including CLIA product portfolio, Murex product line, Vitamin D market and molecular diagnostics market. It also strives to grow through strategic acquisitions and agreements.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the DiaSorin S.p.A portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
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