DiaTea: A Natural Alternative to Conventional Diabetes Medication

Nagercoil, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The medical cause of diabetes may have two reasons: the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin or the cells in the body do not respond to the insulin produced. Two major types of diabetes include Type-1and Type-2. The condition of the latter can be considerably improved through certain healthy practices. Diabetes is a growing health hazard among many with a sedentary lifestyle.



The herbal product significantly reduces the sugar levels of people with Type-2 diabetics. The product, with its all natural ingredients, makes it a preferable alternative to current diabetes medication. DiaTea, a subset of WhiteLake Organics, has gained wide public appreciation.



The indigenous tea is leading the charge in natural remedies for diabetes. Cassia auriculata (also known as Kalpa Herbal Tea, Ranawara etc), a flower that reduces blood glucose levels is the main ingredient of this herbal tea. The plant is used in remedies for numerous other ailments such as conjunctivitis, rheumatism, jaundice, liver disease and urinary tract problems.



The CEO adds "Customers can avail 100% money back if there isn't significant change in blood sugar levels within a month" apart from this the tea has other health benefits such as regulation of insulin, proper functioning of the pancreas to its credit. Customer demand for the tea is growing at a staggering rate due to positive market reaction.



Arunachalam Pillai says "I am 48 years old and I tried taking diatea a couple of months back. I am addicted to it as it refresh my senses and body " Aziz Rahman adds "Fasting Blood sugar is reduced to 102 from 132 after two months use of DiaTea. I take 3 cups a day"



The health drink being totally natural has no side effects and can be consumed by members of any age group, contrary to conventional diabetes medication where there have been many reported cases of side effects.



About DiaTea

DiaTea is a safe, tasty and natural herbal tea crafted to reduce sugar levels and innumerable health benefits with guaranteed results within 30 days of consumption.



Order now at https://www.diatea.com/



Contact Us



DiaTea,4th floor,Advocate Dharmaraj Complex,

Court Road, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari District,

Tamil Nadu, India - 629 001.

CALL+91-4652-403403,+91-8903494012

E-MAIL : INFO@DIATEA.COM