Diathermy equipment help to control the production of 'deep heating' beneath the skin in the muscles, subcutaneous tissues, and joints for therapeutic purposes. The heat is generated using high-frequency short wave electric currents. The heat generated by this equipment can reach areas as deep as two inches below the skin's surface. Diathermy equipment is used to treat conditions such as fibromyalgia, chronic arthritis, tendonitis, muscle spasms, bursitis, and increase in blood flow. Diathermy is commonly used in surgical procedures to speed up recovery and to reduce muscle pain.



Global Diathermy Equipment Market: Key Trends



The global diathermy equipment market is projected to be driven by rise in prevalence of arthritis & other muscle related diseases and increase in demand for diathermy treatment. Diathermy treatment for arthritis is quite efficient and effective. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 54.4 million adults in the U.S. were diagnosed with arthritis in 2017, and over 78 million (26%) of the U.S. adult population is likely to have arthritis by 2040.



Diathermy is an important part of modern surgical procedures. This boosts the growth of the global diathermy equipment market. Diathermy equipment are widely used in surgeries for coagulation, fulguration, electrosurgical cutting, and desiccation. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), diathermy equipment is used in around 80% of surgical procedures to apply energy to tissues.



On the other hand, lack of proper training and knowledge about diathermy equipment hampers the growth of the global diathermy equipment market. According to NCBI 2016 report, in Ireland, 57% of surgeons lack adequate knowledge and awareness in managing diathermy equipment. The heat is generated using high-frequency short wave electric currents in diathermy equipment. Several cases of surgical burns and fire were reported. According to NCBI (2017), 500 to 600 surgical fires occur annually in the U.S. each year, owing to lack of proper training in equipment handling.



Global Diathermy Equipment Market: Segmentation



The global diathermy equipment market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be divided into microwave, shortwave, and ultrawave. Based on application, the global diathermy equipment market can be classified into physical therapy and electro surgery. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals, clinics, and physiotherapy centers.



Global Diathermy Equipment Market: Regional Analysis



In terms of region, the global diathermy equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is sub-segmented into specific countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Brazil, China, India, and GCC Countries. North America dominated the global market because of increase in incidence of musculoskeletal disorders such as arthritis, tenosynovitis, fibromyalgia, and tendonitis.



According to recent study, musculoskeletal diseases affect more than 1 in every 2 persons in the U.S. aged 18 and above, and nearly 3 in 4 aged 65 and above. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth owing to presence of key manufacturers and vendors of diathermy equipment.



Global Diathermy Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape



Key players operating in the global diathermy equipment market are Physio International, Pioneer Health Care, Schiller Healthcare India, Tri Tech, Medcorp India, Micro Electronics Medicines, Zhejiang Jinhua Huatong Medical Appliance Co., Nanjing Fuzhong Medical High-Tech. Co., United Medical Appliances, Life Care Systems, Sunshine Medical Equipment, Sometech, Inc., Beijing Greenland Science & Technology Developments, and Spark Meditech, among others. These players have adopted strategies such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and new product launches to gain competitive advantage in the market.