Diatomite Market Analysis by Key Players Hudson Resources, Showa Chemical Industry, Jilin Yuantong Mineral, Reade International Corp, Diatomite CJSC, Oracle Chemical, Cal

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- Diatomite is a naturally-occurring light-colored sedimentary rock made up of siliceous skeletal remains of diatoms. Diatomite is a highly porous rock with low specific gravity and fine particle size. These properties make it suitable for use as a filter media, a lightweight filler, an aggregator, and an absorbent. It also finds wide use in dental moldings and pharmaceutical applications.



Considering the source, diatomite is mainly obtained from freshwater and saltwater. Diatomite from marine sources is largely used for filtration in the food & beverage sector. Consumables such as fruit juices, oils, sugar, syrup and beverages including beer and wine are filtered using diatomite. In addition, it is used in the pharmaceutical sector to filter antibiotics, proteins, active enzymes, and contaminants. With the current rate of population growth, food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors are poised to witness substantial growth in the future, augmenting diatomite industry forecast.



The demand for diatomite in filler applications is slated to grow substantially over the next few years. It is used in plastics as a lightweight, inert filler. Wide use of the substance as a filler in paints and asphalt shingles is influencing global diatomite market trends to some extent. While asphalt shingles are among the most popular roofing materials in regions like North America and Europe, residential and commercial expansion in developing regions will likely boost the demand for high-quality paints in the near future. Additionally, plastic will continue its dominance as a popular material of choice in countless applications, propelling the segment growth.



From a geographical standpoint, Europe diatomite market share is estimated to experience healthy growth over the forecast period. European countries are among the leading manufacturers and consumers of alcoholic beverages. Recent statistics suggest that beer production volumes across the European Union exceeded the 400 million hectoliter mark for the first time in a decade. Alcoholic drinks such as beer and wine have gained tremendous popularity among youngsters over the past decade.



The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has considerably affected the regional alcohol production. However, many food processing and pharmaceutical companies are continuing to operate to serve consumers amid the pandemic. Manufacturers are expected to boost their production capacities following the pandemic, which may bolster the regional diatomite industry outlook.



A few established providers of the product included in the report are Caltron Clays & Chemicals, Chuanshan inte, E.P. Minerals, Hudson Resources, Showa Chemical Industry, Jilin Yuantong Mineral, Reade International Corp, Diatomite CJSC, Oracle Chemical, Calgon Carbon, IMERYS, and Dicalite Management Group.