Diaz Interactive Signs on to Represent Guitar Hero Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Rock Band Vertical Horizon

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Adding to the list of talented musicians they already successfully represent Diaz Interactive (DI), a strategic artist marketing company, have just signed on to bring prime guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd and rock band Vertical Horizon to top of mind status worldwide. A company focused on everything from press services to merchandise management, social media, database administration and everything in between the artists are now poised to engage vast audiences on a whole new level. “We couldn’t be happier that these incredible artists have joined the Diaz Interactive family.” said Brett Diaz, CEO of Diaz Interactive. “We’re so looking forward to hitting the ground running with these acts which are so different from one another. Diversity is what keeps our company in top form.”



A widely acknowledged stellar blues guitarist, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, writer of the hit number one song that stayed at the top of the rock charts for seventeen consecutive weeks, “Blue on Black” and the followup tune “Déjà Voodoo” will have DI’s expertise in all future marketing, social media, merchandise, video and web management. The same red carpet of well-managed services will be rolled out for Vertical Horizon the American alternative rock band formed at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. in 1991. Their hit songs “Your a God” and “Everything You Want” topped the charts in 1999 and the early 2000’s.



About Diaz Interactive

Endeavoring to keep the conversation going between top artists and their fan base Diaz Interactive helps clients build, engage and monetize their audiences in a myriad of ways including the very powerful medium of social networking and ongoing email correspondence. “We create a foundation the client owns. We then keep that foundational audience engaged as we cultivate that database with a series of campaigns to inform, entertain, share and sell the artist’s brand.” added Diaz.



For more information visit http://www.diazinteractive.com. To connect on Facebook and Instagram visit https://www.facebook.com/DiazInteractive and http://www.instagram.com/diazinteractive respectively.



Contact:

CONTACT: Brett Diaz

(954-560-3642)

brett@diazinteractive.com