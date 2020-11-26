New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- Diazepam Market To Reach USD 1.31 Billion By 2027



Rising incidence of insomnia, alcohol addiction and anxiety disorders is stimulating the diazepam industry growth.



Market Size – USD 1.01 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.4 %, Market Trends– high investments for new product development and advancements in the drug delivery methods.



The Global Diazepam Market size is expected to reach USD 1.31 Billion in terms of revenue from USD 1.01 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 3.4% through 2027. The market growth is driven by extensive product applications in the management of muscle spasms and various nervous system associated illnesses.



Diazepam belongs to a class of central nervous system (CNS) depressant medications used for the purpose of slowing down the nervous system. The drug is utilized to calm indications of alcohol withdrawal and anxiety. It is also used to ease muscle spasms and treat seizures. The medication is strictly available on a doctor's prescription. Diazepam is witnessing high demand as preoperative sedation and light anesthesia product.



The number of people with common mental disorders like anxiety and depression is rapidly increasing, particularly in lower-income countries. Estimates suggest that more than 300 million people will suffer from depression globally, which is equivalent to 4.4% of the total population. The rising prevalence of insomnia, anxiety disorder, psychotic disorders, and alcohol withdrawal will positively impact diazepam market growth.



Several clinical trials of diazepam are ongoing for the treatment of febrile seizures, alcohol withdrawal, epilepsy-associated sicknesses, lower back pain, and for other illnesses associated with molar surgeries, infertility, and others. Moreover, increasing investments in clinical trials, availability of research funds from public & private bodies, lower side effects, and rising awareness regarding multiple uses of the medications may bolster the diazepam market revenue share through 2027. However, increasing incidents of medication abuse, strict regulatory scenarios due to side effects or addiction to the drug may hamper industry growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Based on form of medication, the rectal gel segment is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 3.3% through 2027 due to FDA approvals for its safety and effectiveness.



- The tablets segment remains the chief revenue generator for the global diazepam market.



- The oral solution segment is anticipated to exhibit a growth rate of 2.9 % over the forecast period.



- On the basis of application type, the anxiety disorder segment is expected to contribute significantly to the diazepam market share due to the rising prevalence of common mental disorders.



- In terms of end-use, the geriatric population usage accounted for USD 227.9 Million of the market share in 2018 and is set to grow at 3.3% over the analysis period.



- In the regional landscape, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to witness a CAGR of 3.8% over the projected timeframe on account of rise in medical innovations and funding provided by private and government organizations. Moreover, high investment by the pharmaceutical companies will also boost regional industry growth.



- In 2018, North America accounted for USD 376.4 million in terms of revenue. Key factors driving diazepam market growth in the region are general awareness regarding mental disorders, availability of state-of-art medications, research funding from public as well as private sources, favorable reimbursements for mental disorder based medications, presence of key industry players in the region, increased focus on precision medicine, and others.



- Major players in the global diazepam market are Pfizer, Mylan, F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Roche, Merck KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, AbbVie, Mayne Pharma, Vintage Pharms.,and Bausch Health, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Diazepam market on the basis of form of medication, application, end-user, and region:



Form of Medication Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Oral Solution

Rectal Gel

Injection

Tablet

2 mg

5 mg

10mg



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Anxiety Disorders

Alcohol Withdrawal

Muscle Spasms

Seizures

Sedation

Insomnia



End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Geriatric

Pediatric

Adults



Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



