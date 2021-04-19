New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The Global Diazepam Market was valued at USD 1.01 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.31 Billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%. Diazepam is utilized to calm indications of anxiety and alcohol withdrawal. This medication is likewise utilized to treat certain seizure problems and help loosen up muscles or ease muscle spasm. It is a benzodiazepine, which is from the class of medications known as central nervous system (CNS) depressants, which are used for the purpose of slowing down the nervous system. However this medication is strictly available only at doctor's prescription. It has applications in the management of anxiety disorders, alcohol withdrawal, muscle spasms (relaxant), insomnia, and other nervous system associated illnesses. It is also used for healing panic disorders, or as preoperative sedation and light anesthesia. Several clinical trials has been conducted to evaluate its potency & efficacy in pediatric, adult and geriatric population. The rising prevalence of anxiety disorder, insomnia, psychotic disorders and over consumption of alcohol are the primary factors that trigger the growth of this medication industry. However the increasing drug abuse incidences, stringent regulatory scenarios due to its tendency of people getting addictions and the side effects of diazepam will hamper the growth of diazepam market.



The most commonly used brand of diazepam is valium, which has received FDA approval for two formulations, 5mg/ml injection and 2, 5 and 10mg tablets. There are several other clinical trials of diazepam ongoing such as, for alcohol withdrawal using diazepam injectable solution, for treatment of febrile seizures, for low back pain, epilepsy associated sicknesses, and for some other illnesses associated with infertility, molar surgeries among others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The rectal gel type segment of form of medication is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. Tablets remains the chief revenue generating segment in global Diazepam market.

Prescription for mental disorders including depression, anxiety, insomnia, use of diazepam as a light anesthetic, use of diazepam by veterinarians on dogs to treat seizures, muscle relaxation and most importantly alcohol withdrawal, are among the key applications of diazepam contributing to the market growth.

Diazepam may have some habit forming tendency in the body, hence is strictly suggested to take only as per the prescription of doctor. For muscle spasm, it is suggested to take 2-10 mg 3 or 4 times a day in adults. While in older adults it is prescribed generally to be taken between 2 to 2.5 mg strength, 1 or 2 times a day. The dose can be increased or decreased as well by the doctor as per the patient responds to the drug. In children above the age of 6 months a dose of 1 to 2.5 mg, 3 or 4 times per day is suggested.

Numerous clinical trials are ongoing in its final stages to test the effects of diazepam on disorders other than currently known in the medical industry, such as for treating females patients with high tone pelvic floor dysfunction, behavioral emergency and acute agitation, efficacy and safety levels while using to treat Epilepsies, both partial and complex partial.

Reduced costs and increased reliability of diazepam drugs has allowed this industry to flourish for research applications as well as healthcare applications such as clinical developments, and more improved products.

North America remains the key revenue generating geographical segment in Diazepam market. The geographical segment accounted for USD 376.4 million in 2018. Availability of research funds from public as well as private sources, availability of awareness about mental disorders, state-of-art medications, presence of key market players in the region, favorable reimbursements for mental disorder based medications, rising focus on precision medicine, and rising awareness about alcohol withdrawal treatment and medications, are among the key factors driving the market growth for Diazepam in this region.

The global Diazepam market is highly fragmented with major players like Pfizer, F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Roche, Merck KGaA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health, AbbVie, Mayne Pharma, and Vintage Pharms., collectively constituting a competitive market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Diazepam market on the basis of form of medication, application, end user and region:



Form of Medication Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2027)



Oral Solution

Rectal Gel

Injection

Tablet

2 mg

5 mg

10mg



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2027)



Anxiety Disorders

Alcohol Withdrawal

Muscle Spasms

Seizures

Sedation

Insomnia



End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2027)



Geriatric

Pediatric

Adults



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Increasing incidences of central nervous system disorders



3.2. Collaborations for technical advancements



Chapter 4. Diazepam Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Diazepam Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Diazepam Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



…………..



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers



9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



9.4. Strategy Benchmarking



9.5. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Pfizer



10.1.1. Company Overview



10.1.2. Financial Performance



10.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking



10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.2. F.Hoffmann-La Roche



10.2.1. Company Overview



10.2.2. Financial Performance



10.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking



10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.3. Mylan



10.3.1. Company Overview



10.3.2. Financial Performance



10.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking



10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.4. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries



10.4.1. Company Overview



10.4.2. Financial Performance



10.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking



10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.5. Roche



10.5.1. Company Overview



10.5.2. Financial Performance



10.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking



10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Diazepam market and its competitive landscape.



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



