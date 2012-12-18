DiBello Plastic Surgery Is Now Providing Cosmetic Surgery for Men

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- In today’s day and age it is not uncommon for a man to look his best and go through procedures to achieve the look that they desire. Plastic surgery is not just something the women in California are getting; it is becoming more widely accepted, and plastic surgery in Philadelphia is even more acceptable, especially when it comes to men. Therefore, Dr. Joseph DiBello is now providing men with face lifts in Philadelphia along with other plastic surgery procedures.



Dr. DiBello has everything that men looking for plastic surgeons in Philadelphia would ever want, doing the following procedures frequently:



- Face lift for men

- Eyelid lifts for men

- Forehead lifts for men

- Neck lift for men

- Facial contouring/ injectable fillers for men

- Liposuction/ Body contouring for men

- Breast reduction in men



These techniques must look at important factors such as skin thickness, beard growth, and body type, which Dr. DiBello understands. Although cosmetic modifications such as eyelid surgery, nose surgery, or facial-implant surgery are performed for all intents and purposes the same way for men as they are women, it is important that a person’s doctor knows if they are seeking a more masculine look for their facial features. Keeping or rebuilding masculine-oriented features like a chin with better projection, more prominent cheekbones, or a stronger nose are as important to Dr. DiBello as they are to his male patients. Think of him as the artist who has been hired to make each client into the masterpiece that they have always wanted.



About DiBello Plastic Surgery

Dr. Joseph DiBello, Jr., M.D., F.A.C.S – twice named Top Doc for Women by Philadelphia Magazine - and his dedicated staff represents the highest level of expertise and integrity. Each person they come in contact with deserves the best in cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery from Philadelphia and South Jersey to Bucks County and the Main Line, and the best is exactly what they at DiBello Plastic Surgery strive to offer. If a person is looking for the plastic surgeon that Philadelphia's best surgeons use and recommend for plastic surgery, DiBello Plastic Surgery aims to deliver only the best plastic surgery results for their clients.



For more information visit http://www.drdibello.com