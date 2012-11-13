Dick Greenfield Chrysler Pledges $100 for Each Car Sold to Sandy Relief Effort

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- With half a million homes without power and desperately in need of assistance, due to the destruction brought on by Super Storm Hurricane Sandy, Dick Greenfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram pledged today to donate $100 to the American Red Cross for every new car and truck sold, for as long as necessary. According to Jeff Reeb, spokesperson for Dick Greenfield dealerships, the money is earmarked specifically for those in the hurricane affected areas.



"We couldn't sit by and watch the people of our area suffering, without doing something to help." Reeb says. "We all know people who have it hard, from employees in our Chrysler dealerships in NJ to the customers in the surrounding areas. The tales are awful. Every employee in our Jeep dealerships in NJ as well as Dodge dealers NJ area are joining in to help, but that wasn't enough. We need others to join in and help those in need."



Long gas lines, new rationing rules going into effect and freezing cold temperatures are leaving many with no heat and no money to go elsewhere. Reeb explains, by partnering with the community, customers who planned on buying a new car anyway have reason to act immediately, while giving comfort to others in their time of need. Reeb says they hope to spur on community giving, encouraging other dealerships across the Garden State to commit to similar donations.



"You never think storms of this magnitude will hit your area" says Reeb. "But, it did this time, and as part of the New Jersey community, we felt we had a responsibility to start a giving initiative. New Jersey and New York were dealt a difficult blow by Hurricane Sandy and like so many people across the state and country, we want to help our neighbors as they strive, at this point, to stay warm, re-build their homes and get back to a state of normal.



"We know the need will continue through the holidays and beyond, so we didn't want to set a deadline on the offer." Says Reeb, "But the need is very high right now, so if you were already thinking about purchasing a new car, just know that we're here to help you find the car you want, the financing you need and help the community out at the same time."



About Dick Greenfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

