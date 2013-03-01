Dick Greenfield Ram and Isuzu Announces Winner of Two Year Lease of a Ram Truck

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Dick Greenfield Ram and Isuzu proudly announces the winner of the two year lease of a 2013 Ram 1500 pickup is Valentin Sosa. Dick Greenfield Ram and Isuzu partnered with EP Henry, the industry leader in pavers and patio materials, for this contest and Mr. Sosa was presented the vehicle at the E P Henry Hardscape Show in Atlantic City this month. "Dick Greenfield Ram and Isuzu helps the community and small businesses in many ways with this contest being just one of them," Jeff Reeb, general manager of the dealership states.



Mr. Sosa received the keys to his new vehicle from Steve Salmanowitz, the Commercial Truck Manager for Dick Greenfield Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram . Dick Greenfield owns two car and truck dealerships in the area and both are dedicated to making the car buying process hassle free. "The opportunity to win a two year lease is just one way the dealerships work to help customers," Mr. Reeb continues. "Whether a customer is in need of a new car or a used one, assistance with financing or vehicle repairs and service, the staff is more than ready to be of assistance. Experience is what makes our staff really stand out in the crowd, no matter what a customer needs."



Isuzu low cab forward trucks remain the first choice among Americans and have been the industry leader for 24 years. One reason for this is the dependability of the trucks. Approximately 86% of Isuzu trucks sold in the country since 1986 continue to be registered today. Each truck offers superb handling and panoramic visibility and all are easy to maintain and cost little to operate. "Businesses looking for a truck which enhances the overall profitability of their company both now and in the future should head to Dick Greenfield Isuzu to check out the wide range of trucks available, both new and used," Mr. Reeb declares.



