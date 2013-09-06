Dick James Law Firm Launches Increased Effort to Protect the Rights of Injury Victims

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Statistics from the health care industry indicate approximately one medical malpractice case arises every 43 minutes, 19 percent of those situations resulting in significant permanent injury. The majority of states see an average of $20 to $40 million dollars in annual malpractice payouts with South Carolina falling into this category as well. In an effort to assist those suffering from personal injuries due to medical malpractice and other forms of negligence in the Upstate of South Carolina, the Dick James Law Firm has launched an increased effort to protect the rights of injury victims.



Dick James, founder of the Dick James Law Firm stated, "For more than 40 years, we have been representing victims of a wide range of personal injuries in Greenville, Anderson, Spartanburg and the surrounding areas. Through our extensive experience in this area of the legal system, we have seen first hand the devastation such injuries can bring to victims and their families. It is our mission to work on behalf of our clients to ensure they receive the compensation they are entitled to."



The Dick James Law Firm is a member of the prestigious Million Dollar Advocates Forum, an elite group composed of the few attorneys who have been lead counsel on cases resulting in settlements and awards in excess of one million dollars. This is a highly limited distinction only attained by a handful of attorneys throughout the nation.



One of the areas of personal injury covered by the Dick James Law Firm is Traumatic Brain Injuries. This scenario occurs when the victim receives a violent blow to the head or a sharp object penetrates the skull and pierces the brain. Most often, this type of harm is the result of a vehicle accident or a mishap on the job site. In rare cases, the victim makes a full recovery; however, TBI's typically cause long term disability or death.



Another field represented by the Dick James Law Firm is spinal cord injury. Although this impairment stems largely from vehicle and work related accidents, it most commonly arises from negligence in the medical field. Injuries occurring during birth and carelessness on the part of medical professionals while administering spinal injections or inserting spinal catheters or epidurals frequently leads to spinal cord injuries followed by permanent disability.



In addition to fighting for appropriate compensation for those injured due to the negligence of others, Dick James and his fellow attorneys are also strong advocates for those seeking Social Security Disability Insurance. The Social Security Administration is notoriously strict regarding whom they award benefits to; as a result, the majority of SSDI applicants are denied. The Dick James Law Firm aids those in need of benefits in proving their disability, enabling them to receive the financial assistance they need.



James concluded, "Unlike most law firms, we firmly believe in treating our clients as if they were members of our own families rather than simple case numbers. Helping our clients is the reason we chose to enter the field of law and it is our honor to represent them, whatever their legal needs may be. We encourage anyone who has been injured in an accident to visit www.dickjameslawfirm.com to set up a free consultation."



About the Dick James Law Firm

The Dick James Law Firm offers professional and friendly legal services for individuals that have been unfairly treated, wrongfully accused, or injured in an accident.