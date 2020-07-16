Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) concerning whether a series of statements by Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Coraopolis, PA based Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $8.43 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2019 to over $8.75 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2020, and that its Net Income over those time periods declined from $319.86 million to $297.46 million



Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) declined from $$49.50 per share in January 2020, to as low as $16.60 per share in March 2020.



On July 15, 2020, NYSE: DKS shares closed at $40.61 per share.



